IPL 2022: 3 franchises that have a similar kit design as PKL teams

IPL 2022 will get underway next Saturday with a match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. All 10 franchises have unveiled their kits for the new IPL season.

All eyes were on the kits of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants because both franchises will make their debut in IPL 2022. Interestingly, both teams opted for blueish shades in their jersey colors. While Lucknow have light blue as their primary jersey color, Gujarat have a much darker shade.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have added a gradient touch to their jersey, which looks a little similar to Big Bash League club Melbourne Renegades. Even Sunrisers Hyderabad's new jersey looks similar to that of BBL's Perth Scorchers.

Many sports fans would have noticed that the new kits of a few IPL franchises also have a similar touch as some Pro Kabaddi League teams. We take a look at the three IPL 2022 kits having a little similarity with PKL teams.

#1 Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2022 kit is similar to Bengal Warriors

Lucknow Super Giants have not made a special jersey reveal video or any posts on social media yet. However, their jersey was leaked online previously from the shooting of a promotional video. Also, the team's captain KL Rahul donned the same shirt during a promotional clip for the host broadcasters ahead of IPL 2022.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Lucknow's jersey. It seems similar to PKL team Bengal Warriors who also don the blue and orange colors. The Kolkata-based Pro Kabaddi League franchise wore a darker shade this year, but in some matches, they also sported a light blueish jersey.

The Warriors won the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019. It will be interesting to see how Lucknow performs in similar kit colors.

#2 Chennai Super Kings' practice kit is similar to Tamil Thalaivas

Chennai Super Kings' official jersey for IPL 2022 is the most unique kit a fan will see in any sports league. They have a yellow-dominant jersey with a blueish touch on the side. It also has the team logo in the lower half of the shirt and is dark greenish around the shoulders.

CSK's practice kit for this season looks similar to that of Chennai-based PKL franchise Tamil Thalaivas.

Both have a yellow and blue combo, with the only difference being that CSK's practice kit has a gradient touch whereas the Thalaivas' jersey has clear borders.

#3 Delhi Capitals' new kit looks similar to Dabang Delhi KC

Delhi Capitals wore a blue-dominant kit in the last three IPL seasons. However, this year, they introduced a blue and red-colored kit. DC's kit has the same colors as PKL's Delhi-based team Dabang Delhi KC.

Dabang Delhi KC won their first Pro Kabaddi League championship riding on youngster Naveen Kumar's brilliance earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant can lead the Delhi Capitals to their first title in a similar fashion.

