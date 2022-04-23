IPL 2022: 3 Indian players who have not got a game this season with their new teams

The biggest league in the world of cricket, IPL 2022, has reached its halfway stage and has already seen a few upsets.

Debutants Gujarat Titans have been amazing so far and are the table toppers. But defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and five-time winners Mumbai Indians find themselves placed at the bottom of the table.

IPL 2022 has also seen the likes of Ayush Badoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, and Tilak Varma emerge as the stars of the future. However, there are a few players who did really well in the last season of the IPL but are yet to get a game with their new teams this season.

Players like KS Bharat, Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakaria are not getting to play in a 10-team IPL even though they were impressive last year.

Let's look at three such domestic stars from IPL 2021 who are still only warming the bench in IPL 2022.

#1 K Srikar Bharat

Srikar Bharat had a memorable season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2021 as their wicket-keeper. He settled in well at No. 3 and also played handy knocks as a floater.

Bharat was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. However, by the halfway stage of the ongoing IPL edition, the team management has not been able to find a place for him in the playing XI.

Having a wicket-keeper as captain of the team hasn't helped his cause either as he is playing as a back-up wicket-keeper.

Our last match against tomorrow's opponents saw KS Bharat score a last ball maximum to help #RCB across the line at the Dubai Intl. Stadium.

2# Chetan Sakariya

Very , very sad to see a player like Chetan Sakariya not given an opportunity after performing so well in last years ipl and also made his international debut for india very recently.

The young, left-arm pacer was one of the mainstays of the Rajasthan Royals bowling lineup in the 2021 edition of the IPL. Chetan Sakariya picked up 14 wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.19 in 14 matches last season.

However, the Delhi Capitals have preferred Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur over him so far. With both Khaleel and Thakur having delivered for the team, chances for Sakariya to get a place in the starting XI look bleak. It is disheartening to see a promising youngster sitting in the dugout.

3# Kartik Tyagi

The right-arm speedster impressed everyone with his ability to move the ball around at good pace during the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. Rajasthan Royals bought Tyagi for ₹1.30 crore during the IPL 2020 Player Auction and he went on to pick nine wickets in his maiden season.

His brilliant bowling during the death overs caught the attention of the cricketing world. Tyagi then struggled with injuries and played only four matches in the 2021 edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad brought Tyagi on board before the 2022 season. However, they have a rich pool of overseas and domestic pacers. With the likes of T Natarajan and Umran Malik doing exceedingly well so far, it is very difficult for him to find a place in the starting lineup.

