IPL 2022: 3 instances when spider-cam caused a stir

Spider-cams have become an integral part of international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent years. The use of advanced cameras in the sport has been a source of amusement as well as controversy.

During the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December last year, the spider-cam got stuck just above the ground due to a technical glitch, forcing players to take early tea under rather bizarre circumstances.

Sharing his views on the use of spider-cams in cricket, former India captain Virat Kohli had stated in 2016 that he was fine with it as long as it doesn’t impact the game in any way. He was quoted as saying,

“If it doesn't come into the field of play, it's fine. As long as it doesn't stop the cricket...”

When the spider-cam affected IPL matches

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, we look back at three instances when the spider-cam became a subject of debate during Indian Premier League matches.

#3 IPL 2014: Yuvraj smashes one into spider-cam, umpire signals four

During the second match of IPL 2014 between Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a stroke from Yuvraj Singh hit the cables of the spider-cam and went for four. The incident occurred during the 12th over of RCB’s innings when they were chasing a target of 146.

James Neesham bowled a short slower ball that sat up nicely for Yuvraj, who dispatched the delivery to the square leg boundary. However, as per the rules when the ball hits the spider-cam, it is supposed to be declared a dead ball. In this case, though, Yuvraj got a boundary against his name. Perhaps the on-field umpires in the match weren’t aware of the rules.

This incident is debated in cricket and IPL community groups when rules related to the game are discussed. The result of the match wasn't affected though as RCB were well in control of the chase. They clinched an eight-wicket win as Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 52 off 29 balls.

#2 IPL 2020: Jaydev Unadkat’s controversial spider-cam dismissal

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Jaydev Unadkat was dismissed in rather controversial fashion during the team’s IPL 2020 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai. In the 18th over of RR’s innings, Unadkat pulled a long hop from Kuldeep Yadav towards deep midwicket.

The ball seemed to have been struck well. However, Kamlesh Nagarkoti ended up taking the catch. Unadkat did not walk off, though, indicating that the ball that hit the spider-cam and hence converted a possible boundary into a catch.

The umpires referred the decision to the third umpire. Although there was no conclusive evidence of the ball striking the spider-cam, there were indications that it may have hit the cable. In the end, the umpires decided to stay with the decision of ‘out’, which led to some massive online trolling.

The controversial incident did not affect the result of the match though. Chasing 175, RR toiled their way to 137 for 9 despite Tom Curran’s unbeaten 54 off 36 balls. Shivam Mavi was declared Player of the Match for figures of 2 for 20 as KKR registered a 37-run triumph.

#1 IPL 2021 final: How the spider-cam came to Shumban Gill’s rescue

KKR opener Shubman Gill had a lucky escape during the IPL 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai. On the third ball of the ninth over of KKR’s innings, Gill went for a slog sweep against left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and toe-ended the stroke.

The ball went miles up in the air towards deep mid-wicket and Ambati Rayudu ran forward to complete the catch. Gill began walking off but was asked to stop as it emerged that the ball might have struck the spider-cam before the catch was completed by Rayudu. Replays confirmed that was indeed the case and Gill survived.

The KKR opener was batting on 27 when the bizarre incident occurred. He went on to score 51 before being dismissed. The unlucky moment in the IPL 2021 final did not hurt CSK. They recovered to clinch the T20 title for a fourth time by registering a 27-run win. Chasing a target of 193, KKR ended their innings at 165 for 9.

