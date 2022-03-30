IPL 2022: 3 observations from RR's thumping win over SRH

It was an all-round performance by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they got their IPL 2022 off to a rollicking start by trouncing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 29).

Hyderabad's struggles continue, with them having finished with the wooden spoon last season. Their bowling was picked apart by Rajasthan's new-look side and their batters struggled against the pace and guile of Trent Boult.

Aiden Markram provided some hope for Hyderabad with a solid half-century and was their lone bright spot, but there was just too much to do. The Royals will be happy with a near-perfect start and the balance their team showed.

Here are our takeaways from the season opener for both these teams in IPL 2022.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal adapts to new position in style

Devdutt Padikkal opened the innings with Virat Kohli for two seasons during his time with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but that didn't mean he had any trouble acclimatizing to batting at No.4 for the Royals.

The Karnataka batter was absolutely ruthless as he hammered a 29-ball-41 studded with six fours and two sixes and stitched a 73-run partnership that played a key role in helping the side amass 210/6, the highest total in the IPL so far.

#2 SRH's famed bowling attack crumbles

Kane Williamson deployed six bowlers against Rajasthan and three of them gave away 40+ runs in their four overs. Umran Malik and T Natarajan bagged a couple of wickets, but not before being carted to all parts of the ground.

Washington Sundar, in particular, was one bowler who had a forgettable start to IPL 2022 , giving away 47 runs from three overs. Their batting, minus Aiden Markram who scored an unbeaten fifty, looked clueless against RR's bowlers.

It's back to the drawing board for Hyderabad.

#3 Early prediction: Are RR favorites to win IPL 2022?

No team in IPL 2022 hit the straps as quickly and as impressively as the Royals did considering it was still their first game. Their batters played their roles to perfection and the combo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal worked, as did Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

With Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal providing starts at the top, the Royals already have two players capable of batting deep. They have two more solid batters in Padikkal and Samson at No.3 and 4 should their openers fail.

The playing XI they fielded against SRH is menacing not just on paper, but in the game as well, making them early favorites to win their second IPL.

Edited by S Chowdhury