IPL 2022: 3 overseas bowlers who have conceded the most runs in an IPL match

In the slam-bang world of the IPL, the job of the bowlers is often to contain and restrict damage. The size of the bats has become bigger, the grounds have shrunk and the pitches have become graveyards for the bowlers. As such, they are often rendered as useless as a bowling machine.

At a time when teams have adopted high-risk tactics right from the word go, they keep going hell for leather right through the innings.

Here in this article, we take a look at 3 international bowlers who conceded the most runs in an IPL match:

3.) Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi was smashed by Mumbai Indians

It was a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai were chasing a target of 218 and had their task cut out in the final few years of the chase.

Led by Kieron Pollard, the Mumbai Indians smashed 138 runs in last 10 overs, the most by any team in a successful IPL chase. Pollard flew to a half-century in just 17 balls. Lungi Ngidi bore the brunt of the onslaught as he ended up conceding 62 runs in his quota of four overs.

Mumbai Indians struck 14 sixes, the most by them against the Chennai Super Kings.

2.) Michael Neser

Michael Neser bore the brunt of Chris Gayle

The Australian quick copped a real hammering at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Back in 2013, he was preferred over Luke Pomersbach by Kings XI Punjab.

Chris Gayle took a liking to the Australian as he found his back of a length perfect to smash over mid-wicket on a regular basis. It was a forgettable match for Neser as he returned figures of 4-0-62-0. RCB plundered 190 runs in 20 overs.

However, even this total was not enough as David Miller took it upon himself to smash RCB bowlers all over the park. He notched up a century and Punjab scripted an amazing win. Eventually, Kings XI Punjab won this match by six wickets with two overs to spare.

1.) Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb conceded the most runs by an overseas player in the IPL

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman holds the dubious record of conceding the most runs by an overseas bowler in an IPL match. The match was between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad where David Warner found his range against Mujeeb.

Warner has been a proven and consistent performer in the IPL and one of the main reasons behind this superb run has been his ability to dominate spinners. In 2019, he averaged 173 against spin and was dismissed just a couple of times in 12 innings.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad were led by David Warner. In his 56-ball 81, Warner breezed to his eighth successive half-century against Kings XI Punjab. Mujeeb bore the brunt of Warner's form as he conceded 40 runs in his first three overs.

Despite this, R Ashwin, the Punjab captain, gave him the ball in the death over. Mujeeb had lost his radar and when his nightmare ended, he had conceded 66 runs in four overs.

SRH posted a mammoth 212 runs and Punjab never got going in their chase and lost the match by 45 runs.

