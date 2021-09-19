IPL 2022: 3 players who can succeed Virat Kohli as RCB captain

On the first day of the resumption of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli shocked the cricket fraternity with another bombshell announcement. The 32-year-old, via RCB's Twitter handle, declared his decision to step down from the team's captaincy after IPL 2021.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli



Close on the heels of his decision to give up India's T20 international captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup, the announcement confirms Kohli's transition to the next stage of his cricketing career, one where he focuses primarily on his batting.

While the decision to step down from national leadership was met with a mix of surprise and appreciation, given Kohli's strong record, he does have a poor record with RCB. Having led the side since 2013, Kohli has managed just one finals appearance, with the side bringing up the rear half of the points table in several editions.

Barring the possibility of a new captain making his way to the franchise after the mega-auction for the 2022 IPL season, here are three players from the current RCB squad who can be next year's skipper.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has long been the leader of RCB's ever-changing bowling attack.

One of three long-term pillars of RCB since his induction to the franchise in 2014, apart from Kohli and AB de Villiers, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal is an evergreen hero for the franchise despite his wavering returns in Indian colours.

Although RCB play most of their games at one of the smallest grounds in the country, Chahal's mastery of the local conditions has made him a captain's delight in all conditions.

Chahal, now 31, has a lot of cricket left in him, as well as a point to prove to the national selectors. As one of the first names on the team sheet, the lack of pressure on Chahal's place in the side is a strong reason to look at him as a captaincy choice.

What Chahal could bring is a very different, bowler-centric perspective, which might be the need of the hour for an RCB team whose bowling woes are well-documented.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell's ability to tear up the IPL is well known.

Glenn Maxwell is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) for the 2017 IPL season, as well as the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. Relatively, he is a stranger to RCB, playing his first season with them in 2021.

However, he has shaken off his poor form over the years to finally make a massive contribution for his IPL team. Maxwell's bat swing and innovative shots are back in business, and he seems to have fit well into a setup which has several other match-winners to take the pressure off him.

Going forward, Maxwell the skipper could serve as a guide to the youngsters moving in and out of the RCB setup, while also bolstering the team with his all-round skills.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has become an assuring presence at the top of the RCB batting order.

Young, dynamic and already seen as the future of Indian cricket, Devdutt Padikkal has outshone his skipper in their opening partnership this season.

Having struck his first IPL century before the tournament's suspension and also made his India debut in the shortest format, Padikkal's stocks are rapidly rising in the RCB and India setups.

What works in Padikkal's favour is being a local boy, apart from having establishing himself as a mainstay in the lineup over the past two years - both perfect for becoming the face of the franchise.

Although he is young, Padikkal will have the tactical smarts of the seniors in the team to help him while he crafts a long-term legacy of his own with the franchise.

