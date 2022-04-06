IPL 2022: 3 players who could join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have confirmed that the team's star all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile will no longer be a part of their IPL 2022 squad. The Australian star will exit the IPL 2022 bubble and head home because of an injury issue.

Coulter-Nile played only one match for the Rajasthan Royals this season. Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Coulter-Nile conceded 48 runs in his three wicketless overs.

Now that Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the tournament, the Jaipur-based franchise will need a top-quality all-rounder who can bat at the No. 7 position and also bowl a few overs in the middle.

On that note, we will look at three unsold players whom RR can sign as a replacement for Coulter-Nile.

#1 Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka is the captain of the Sri Lankan white-ball teams (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka was impressive in Sri Lanka's away series against the Indian team earlier this year. While the Islanders did not win a single game on their tour of India, Shanaka stole the show in the T20I series by scoring 124 runs at an average of 124.

Only Shreyas Iyer scored more runs than Shanaka in that series. The Sri Lankan skipper played a magnificent knock of 74 runs in the Dharamshala T20I. While he did not bowl much in that series, Shanaka has the skills to take wickets in the middle-overs with his medium pace.

Speaking of his overall numbers in T20 cricket, the 30-year-old has scored 2,985 runs and picked up 38 wickets in 141 T20 matches. His highest score with the willow is 131*, while his best bowling figures are 3/16.

Given how well he performed in Indian conditions earlier this year, it should not be a surprise if Shanaka receives a contract from Rajasthan soon.

#2 David Wiese

Namibian all-rounder David Wiese has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. The pace-bowling all-rounder did an impressive job for his teams last year.

He starred for the St. Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League and then guided Namibia to the second round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier this year, Wiese helped Lahore Qalandars win PSL 2022 with his all-round brilliance.

The 36-year-old is a veteran of 289 T20 matches, where he has scored 3,276 runs and scalped 224 wickets. Wiese could return to the IPL after a long gap if Rajasthan Royals sign him as a replacement.

#3 Hayden Kerr

Hayden Kerr is an uncapped overseas player, but the reason why Rajasthan Royals could offer him a contract is because he is in the IPL bio-bubble. Kerr is a net bowler for the Lucknow Super Giants. If Rajasthan Royals sign him, he will be available to play straightaway.

Kerr did an excellent job for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League earlier this year. He is a left-arm fast bowler and a right-handed batter. Playing for Sydney, he bagged 25 wickets in 16 innings and scored 98 runs in the Challenger match against Adelaide Strikers.

It will be interesting to see which player joins the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee