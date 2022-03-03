IPL 2022: 3 players who need to step up in Deepak Chahar's absence 

The defending IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings, have been handed a significant blow ahead of the 2022 season. Leading pacer Deepak Chahar is expected to miss a large chunk, if not the entire competition.

Chahar, who tore his quadriceps in the third T20I against West Indies last month, will need several weeks to recover. As a result, he could miss the upcoming IPL, which will be held between March 26 to May 29.

After impressing with both bat and ball for India, Chahar was one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The Chennai-based franchise paid a windfall of ₹14 crores for the right-armer, making him CSK's costliest over recruit.

CSK is presently awaiting the results of the medical team and physio at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where the Agra-born star is seeking recuperation.

In this article, we discuss three CSK players who will have to up their game in Chahar's absence.

#3. Adam Milne

New Zealand v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

With his base price set at ₹1.5 crores, Kiwi pacer Adam Milne was bought by CSK for ₹1.9 crores at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. In his short IPL career, Milne has picked up seven wickets in nine games at an economy of 9.62.

With raw pace, Milne offers a different variety of bowling from Deepak Chahar. The New Zealander has a sharp bouncer and a deadly yorker in his arsenal.

While Chahar has often been MS Dhoni's go-to weapon in the powerplay due to his swing bowling, Milne has the ability to bowl at any phase of the game and can extract an extra bounce from the surface.

If Chahar would have been fit and available, Milne might not have featured in the CSK starting XI for their first game. However, with the Indian pacer ruled out, MS Dhoni might alter his original plans and include Milne as one of his overseas players.

If provided with an opportunity, the 29-year old Kiwi should look to take on the onus of getting his side in with early breakthroughs.

#2. Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande was a net bowler with CSK in 2021

Tushar Deshpande will not be a new name in the CSK setup. In the 2021 IPL season, the Mumbai pacer was part of the camp as a net bowler.

CSK picked up Deshpande at the mega-auction for his base price of ₹20 lakhs. He even impressed everyone on his IPL debut for the Delhi Capitals in 2020.

A right-arm bowler who can seam and swing the ball, Deshpande even has the ability to tonk the ball long, if needed. If anything, this makes him the closest to a like-for-like replacement that CSK have in their ranks for Chahar.

Deshpande was the second-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, picking up eight wickets in four matches, at an economy rate of 7. A seasoned campaigner in the domestic circuit, the 26-year old could be a handy option to take Chahar's role in the team.

#1. Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh was India's best bowler during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka last year.

Another of CSK's base price acquisitions at the IPL 2022 auction, Simarjeet Singh was signed by the franchise for ₹20 lakhs.

The Delhi pacer was part of the Indian team that toured Sri Lanka last year as a reserve. He was included in the squad, after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. Singh even had a brilliant Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 season, where he picked up 11 wickets at an immaculate economy rate of just 5.65.

A tall, young, pacey fast bowler, Simarjeet has the ability to clock 140+ kmph regularly. Being on the Indian team's radar last year put the steaming pacer squarely in the mix as a possible replacement for Deepak Chahar.

If given an opportunity in IPL 2022, the 24-year old will be hoping to cement his place in the team for a prolonged period of time.

