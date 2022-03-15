IPL 2022: 3 players who won't be part of the tournament for the first time since 2008

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is all set to get underway on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The season will kick-off with a contest between last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai.

With the addition of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), 10 teams will be taking part in this year’s edition. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Maharashtra, with the franchises being divided into two virtual groups of five each.

The schedule for the playoffs has not been announced, although it has been confirmed that the format will remain the same.

The premier tournament returns to India after the second half of 2021 was held in the UAE. Before that, the entire 2020 edition was also conducted in the Middle East.

3 cricketers who will be missing IPL for the first time

A few players have featured in all IPL editions held till date. Here's a look at three cricketers from the list who won’t be seen in action this season.

#3 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla in action for CSK. Pic: BCCI

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is fourth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League. In 165 matches, he has claimed 157 wickets at an average of 27.39 and an economy rate of 7.88. The 33-year-old turned out for the Punjab franchise from 2008 to 2013 and subsequently represented Kolkata from 2014 to 2019.

Chawla famously hit the winning runs when KKR lifted the title for a second time in 2014. His best figures of 4/17 were registered for Punjab against Bangalore during the 2011 edition as part of a thumping 111-run win. However, Chawla’s fortunes have been on the wane in recent seasons.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#Ipl #IPL2022 Most appearances in the history of the IPL 🏏 Most appearances in the history of the IPL 🏏#Ipl #IPL2022 https://t.co/ONaelVa9eb

He turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the tournament, but managed only six wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 9.09. He was then purchased by Mumbai Indians (MI) last season but only played one match before being released. Chawla went unsold at this year's mega auction.

#2 Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra celebrates a wicket for DC. Pic: BCCI

The highest wicket-taker among Indians in the IPL, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has claimed 166 scalps from 154 matches at an average of 23.97 and an economy rate of 7.35. Only Lasith Malinga (170) and Dwayne Bravo (167) have claimed more wickets than Mishra in the history of the IPL.

However, the 39-year-old will not get a chance to add to his tally, at least not in this season. Released by Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of IPL 2022 season, Mishra went unsold at the auction.

He played only four matches last season, claiming six wickets at an average of 18.16 and a strike rate of 7.78. Mishra picked up a four-wicket haul in DC’s impressive win over Mumbai but did not have much to show in the other games.

Earlier, Mishra had also represented the Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He holds the record for having claimed the most hat-tricks in the tournament with three. However, considering his form and age factor, it will be extremely difficult for the leggie to make an IPL comeback.

#1 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers in action for RCB. Pic: BCCI

South African legend AB de Villiers will no longer feature in the IPL or any other franchise league. He announced his retirement from all forms of the game in November last year.

The 38-year-old had a mixed run for RCB during the IPL 2021 season. He was impressive in the first half, smashing two brilliant fifties, but struggled in the UAE leg. De Villiers ended the season with 313 runs from 15 matches at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 148.34.

The Proteas great began his Indian Premier League career with the Delhi franchise, whom he represented from 2008 to 2010. He moved to Bangalore in 2011 and turned into a superstar and a darling of the masses.

De Villiers retired with 5162 runs from 184 matches at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 151.68. He smashed three hundreds and 40 fifties during an illustrious career.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Which batter can claim the prestigious award this time? 🤔



#IPL Orange Cap holders in the IPL so far 🏏Which batter can claim the prestigious award this time? 🤔 #IPL 2022 Orange Cap holders in the IPL so far 🏏Which batter can claim the prestigious award this time? 🤔#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/CqJjBZtiaZ

De Villiers’ impact on the IPL was massive, going beyond just numbers. Opponents knew the game wasn’t over as long as ABD was at the crease. The genius won many matches for RCB with his incredible batting skills.

His popularity among the Indian crowds was of a completely different level. As cliched as it may sound, De Villiers' absence will be sorely felt at this year's tournament.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra