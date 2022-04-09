IPL 2022: 3 players who surprised the fans in Week 2 of the competition

The second week of IPL 2022 last week culminated with a thrilling encounter between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings. Rahul Tewatia stunned cricket fans by scoring 12 runs off the last two deliveries and guiding the Gujarat-based franchise home.

Courtesy of Tewatia's excellent finish, Gujarat Titans continue to be the only undefeated team of IPL 2022. They have won all three matches in IPL 2022. Many fans would be surprised with GT's hat-trick of wins as a host of cricket experts predicted that the Hardik Pandya-led outfit might finish in the bottom half of the points table.

Apart from the miraculous finish by Rahul Tewatia last night, there were many incredible moments during the second week of IPL 2022. Here's a list of the three players who surprised fans with their performances last week.

#1 Pat Cummins - 56*(15) vs. Mumbai Indians

Pat Cummins leveled the record for the fastest fifty by a batter in the tournament's history (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins made his return to the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI last week for their fixture against Mumbai Indians. Cummins did a decent job with the ball as he returned with figures of 2/49 in four overs.

He came out to bat at No. 7 when KKR were down to 101/5 in a run-chase of 162. It seemed like the Mumbai Indians would pull off their first win of the season, but Pat Cummins changed the course of the match in a matter of a few minutes.

Cummins smashed four fours and six sixes and scored 56 runs off just 15 balls to guide KKR home with four overs remaining. He leveled KL Rahul's record for the fastest 50 (14 balls) in IPL history. Also, Daniel Sams became the third bowler to concede 35 or more runs in one over of an IPL game.

#2 Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill was with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last four seasons. He had a strike rate of around 130 during his stint with KKR. However, after moving to Gujarat Titans, his strike rate has jumped past 165.

Gill has shown great intent while opening the innings for GT. He has recorded his IPL career's top two highest scores in his previous two innings. Considering that he got out for a duck on his debut for GT, not many would have expected Gill to score 180 runs in the next two innings at a strike rate of close to 170.

#3 Liam Livingstone, Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone had performed well in other T20 leagues, but he could not impress much in the IPL until this week. Livingstone registered two quickfire 50s against the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 last week.

The England all-rounder scored 32-ball 60 and took two wickets against CSK. He followed it up with a 27-ball 64 against the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Livingstone's last two innings would have surprised the fans who did not follow his career outside the IPL.

