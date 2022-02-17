IPL 2022: 3 potential opening combinations for the Rajasthan Royals

Ahead of the IPL mega-auction, the Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson (14 crores), Jos Buttler (10 crores) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crores). They managed to assemble a good squad for IPL 2022 at the auction last weekend.

Their biggest buy in the opening category was former RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal, who was roped in for 7.75 crores. Among the batters, their other major signings were Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag (3.8 crores)

Rajasthan seems to have covered most of the bases at the mega-auction. They have a formidable batting lineup, two quality Indian spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, and good fast bowlers in Boult and Krishna. We take a look at three opening combinations the Royals could choose.

#3 Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal

A partnership between Buttler and Jaiswal is most likely to be the opening pair for Rajasthan in the 15th edition of the IPL. The simple reasoning for the same is that both players were among the three players initially retained by RR.

The owner of the Rajasthan-based IPL franchise, Manoj Badale, also stated that Padikkal would bat at No. 3 for the Royals, with captain Sanju Samson following at No. 4. This gives a clear indication that Buttler-Jaiswal is the preferred opening pair by the Sangakkara-led management.

The duo opened the batting in three matches of IPL 2021 before Buttler made himself unavailable for the second leg of the IPL in UAE (September-October). Their best performance came against the Mumbai Indians when the two added 66 runs for the first wicket in 7.4 overs.

#2 Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals We are IN for Padikkal! 🤞 We are IN for Padikkal! 🤞

Another pair that the Royals could consider are Buttler and Devdutt. The merit behind this is that Padikkal has had two successful seasons as an opener for the Royal Challengers. He has scored 884 runs in 29 matches at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 125, with six half-centuries and one century to his name.

While the numbers might not look impressive at face value, one would have to take into consideration that Padikkal has played 25 of his 29 games on the slow wickets of UAE & Chepauk. In the two games he played at Wankhede, Padikkal returned with scores of 101*(52) and 34(15) - both in 180+ run-chases.

Jaiswal, on the other hand, has scored 289 runs in 13 matches at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 136, with one half-century to his name. Although Jaiswal has a lot of potential in him to crack the opening role, it wouldn't be a bad option to go in with two of the most trusted openers in the T20 format.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Royals can also field both the young Indian batters as their first-choice openers, with Jos Buttler taking up a role in the middle-order. The lineup of Padikkal, Jaiswal, Samson, Hetmyer, Buttler and Parag can work extremely well for multiple reasons.

Jos Buttler is arguably the best T20 batter in the world right now. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that he can and has succeeded both as an opener and as a finisher. If the Royals use Buttler as a floater as per the match scenario, they could potentially build a T20 batting unit which is a force to reckon with.

Buttler is among the fastest constructors of a T20 innings and would be the best option to finish games for Rajasthan as compared to Hetmyer, who would be better suited to bat in the middle overs.

A cushion of Samson, Hetmyer, and Buttler - three explosive batters - in the middle order would allow Padikkal and Jaiswal to play their natural game at the top. They can take on the bowlers right from the first ball in the powerplay overs.

