IPL 2022: 3 reasons why CSK might finish at the bottom of the points table

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have got off to a horror start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They are yet to taste victory after three matches this year. Chennai began their campaign by taking on last year’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener. They put up a poor batting show and ended up losing the contest by six wickets.

There was a significant improvement in their batting as they notched up 210 for seven against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). On that occasion, their bowling stuttered as they succumbed to another six-wicket loss. Chennai would have hoped for an improved all-round showing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Instead, they faltered in both departments and went down by 54 runs.

IPL 2022: Why CSK are not looking good to make the playoffs

Although these are still early days in the tournament, things are not looking good for Chennai in IPL 2022. Here are three reasons why they may end up at the bottom of the points table this season.

#1 A weak bowling attack

CSK’s bowling does not look threatening. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Unlike previous seasons, CSK’s bowling resources are looking very thin this season. With Deepak Chahar out with injury, they are heavily dependent on Dwayne Bravo to deliver the goods. Dwaine Pretorius and Chris Jordan have done a decent job, but neither of them are threatening pacers. The Indian duo of Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary have not inspired much confidence either, while Adam Milne has pace but lacks consistency.

Compare this to Chennai’s bowling resources from last season and you will find a stark difference. They had the X factor of Shardul Thakur, the game-changing ability of Josh Hazlewood to go with Chahar’s swing and Bravo’s guile. Unless Chahar, who was bought back by CSK at the auction for ₹14 crore, can recover from injury soon enough, the bowling department is expected to struggle in IPL 2022.

#2 A captain who is under pressure

Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja. Pic: IPLT20.COM

This was perhaps bound to happen. MS Dhoni’s decision to hand over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja has not delivered the desired results so far. Of course, these are still very early days in the competition, but the signs are not looking great. Jadeja's lack of captaincy experience has been evident in the manner in which he has struggled to deliver across all departments.

The left-hander’s batting, which was in great shape until the IPL began, has looked tentative and rather awkward if one may say so. We could give him some leeway in his struggles in the opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since it was his first match as captain. But there hasn’t been much improvement in his batting since. His dismissal for a duck, getting clean bowled against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), was another indication of his mind not being on the money.

His hesitancy with the willow seems to have impacted his confidence as he has struggled for efficiency with the ball as well. After three games, Jadeja has only managed one wicket with his left-arm spin. Jadeja is a quality player no doubt and he still has time to turn things around, but the early signs are not too encouraging.

#3 Unsettled opening combination

Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and Robin Uthappa. Pic: IPLT20.COM

One of the big reasons, perhaps the biggest, for CSK’s triumph last year was their prolific opening pair. It was no coincidence that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis finished as the top two run-getters in IPL 2021. While Gaikwad hammered 635 runs in 16 matches, Du Plessis scored only two runs fewer. Further, the South African veteran was also the top-scorer in the final against KKR, smashing 86 off just 59 balls.

Chennai did not retain Du Plessis ahead of the mega auction and did not buy him back either. The veteran cricketer has since moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and is captaining them as well. CSK, meanwhile, are struggling with an unsettled opening combination at the top. They opened with Devon Conway and Gaikwad in the first match, but dropped the former after just one failure. An uncharacteristic move by Chennai and, perhaps, an early indication of a bit of panic setting in the camp.

In the last two games, they have opened with Robin Uthappa and Gaikwad. The former has scored a brisk fifty but, as a pair, they have failed so far, with Gaikwad registering scores of 0, one and one in the three games. Agreed, it was difficult for CSK to retain Du Plessis considering the number of options they had in the camp. However, there are early indications that the decision to separate Gaikwad-Du Plessis could cost the franchise heavily.

Edited by Samya Majumdar