IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik for RCB is a good move

Come IPL 2022, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will suit up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) once again. In more ways than one, that comes as a good news for both parties.

Over the years in the IPL, Bangalore have boasted of a blend of experience and youth. That pattern continues with Karthik in the mix. In addition to being a member of the leadership group, DK also brings with him the experience of shepherding and anchoring games for a side.

An IPL veteran, DK has scored 4046 runs in the league from 213 matches at an average of 25.77, and a strike rate of 129.72. Karthik had been with six teams before being picked by RCB for the 2022 season. One of those six teams was RCB itself.

Ahead of IPL 2022, we look at three reasons why Dinesh Karthik's move back to the Bengaluru-based side is good for the franchise.

#1 Dinesh Karthik's experience can help Faf du Plessis

RCB have a new skipper in South Africa's Faf du Plessis. He will need some inputs from other senior players in the team. Karthik, along with the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, will form a core leadership group to assist the new captain.

Karthik's presence in this group will be of great value as the TN gloveman has led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past. His experience of leadership would be a massive boost for the team.

#2 RCB will have a reliable gloveman in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in the team makes sense and is the most logical decision that the Royal Challengers can make ahead of the marquee tournament. He's not just a first-choice keeper, but also one who comes in with ample experience.

Karthik is only behind MS Dhoni for most dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL. The Tamil Nadu player has 147 dismissals (113 catches and 32 stumpings) to his credit.

#3 The much-needed finisher

Although Bangalore will hope that Glenn Maxwell will have a repeat of his run-filled 2021 season, their IPL 2022 squad has some gaping holes that will put ample pressure on the top order.

For starters, they will rely on an inexperienced pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed to provide the lower-order punch at No.5 and 7. This is a vulnerable spot in the line-up that can be covered by having Karthik as their last line of defense.

It's safe to say that his finishing prowess is waning, but the experience and style of batting will help the team finish with a flourish.

