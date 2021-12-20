IPL 2022: 3 reasons why RCB could benefit by signing Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram is one of those rapidly-rising South African batters set to light up IPL 2022 with his flamboyant batting and electric fielding. Touted to be one of the finest modern-day cricketers the Proteas have produced, the 27-year-old is still a fresh face in the IPL with just six games to his name.

Markram scored 146 runs from those six games at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 122.68 for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021. Now, these might not be convincing numbers, but a closer look at Markram's approach shows he is a player with potential.

With this in mind, we take a look at why a side like the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could use an all-rounder of his caliber.

#1 Markram can be their surprise good buy in IPL 2022

After bringing in Markram in place of Dawid Malan, Punjab immediately got a boost in their middle order as Markram pitched in with vital contributions. While he is not a blockbuster player of sorts, he can be one of those handy all-rounders that the RCB could use in IPL 2022.

A batter with textbook technique, Markram has opened the innings for SA and has also batted at number three and four. For the Punjab Kings, though, he also slotted in at number five to provide the final flourish.

#2 A reliable opener alongside Virat Kohli

Markram's technique and his ability to score freely makes him an ideal candidate to partner Virat Kohli at the top in IPL 2022.

Opening for SA in T20Is, he's scored 197 runs from six matches at an average of 32.83 and a strike rate of 171.30, his highest of all the positions he's batted in in the format. This makes Markram one of the top choice openers for Bangalore.

#3 Gun fielder

Markram has been one of the gun fielders for the South African side for years. Bangalore can benefit from a reliable pair of hands in the deep and in the absence of AB de Villiers, he can be a safe bet in IPL 2022.

