IPL 2022: 3 reasons why this season will be better than the ones before

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the toughest and grandest T20 league in world cricket. Every year, the BCCI attempts to make the tournament even more attractive.

Despite its continuing popularity, some issues have affected the IPL and its fans adversely in recent years. The league, like most other things in the world, has suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI did well to organize the tournament over the last two years, but not without some severe restrictions.

The 2020 edition and the latter half of the 2021 edition were played in the UAE. The matches were held with a limited crowd. On top of that, the absence of an Indian audience made the league feel incomplete.

But things are looking up now. IPL is back in its homeland and crowds are going to be in the stands again. Fans and players are hopeful that this season would be one to remember.

So, let's look at 3 reasons why the 15th edition of the IPL could be better than the earlier ones.

#3. Return of the crowds after 3 years

The in-stadium crowd is all set to return to the IPL in a big way on March 26, when CSK face KKR in the opening match of the season. Artificial crowd noises have been used over the last two seasons, but the real ones hit differently and cannot be compared to sound effects. The sight of the crowd at the stadium works as extra motivation for the players, at least for the home team.

Spectators add a unique energy to the game that is contagious. Fans watching on TV sets have also missed the crowd chanting the names of their favorite players. The crowd’s reaction seems to tell you what's happening on the field as vividly as the commentators' exclamations. The return of spectators to the ground will certainly bring more life to the matches.

#2. Addition of 2 new teams to IPL

This edition of the IPL has a total of 10 teams battling it out for the prestigious trophy. The tournament will now have two groups with 5 teams each. The format looks intriguing and might be more interesting than the one used in the last few editions of the cash-rich tournament.

With the addition of the two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, the competition will increase significantly. 10 teams competing for four playoff spots and one trophy - it will be nothing short of a treat for fans all over the world.

The number of opportunities for both young Indian and overseas talent will also increase. This will eventually be advantageous for the players also. This seems like a win-win situation for the organisers.

#1. Shuffling at the mega auction

The mega auction was held earlier this year and the shuffling that occurred was unreal and unexpected. Players who have become synonymous with certain teams will now be part of other sides.

This year, we will see David Warner in the Delhi Capitals while KL Rahul will be leading the Lucknow-based franchise. Faf du Plessis won't be wearing the yellow kit as he will lead the Royal Challengers.

It will be intriguing to see how these players adapt to their new teams and how it influences their performance. This edition might produce some dream combinations that would fascinate fans.

The overall picture looks promising for IPL 2022. Hopefully, the top players will also rise to the challenge and produce memorable performances.

