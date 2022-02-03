3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer might not captain any side in IPL 2022

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is expected to be in huge demand ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction to be held later this month. The Mumbai batter has made a name for himself as an experienced campaigner, despite being just 27 years old.

Shreyas Iyer took over the reins as Delhi Capitals captain in 2018, taking over the role from Gautam Gambhir. The middle-order batter did an excellent job of leading his side as he led them to the playoffs in 2019, for the first time since 2012.

Iyer made his IPL debut in 2015 when he was picked by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping ₹2.6 Crores from a base price of 10 Lakhs. The deal made him the highest-earning uncapped player of the 2015 auction.

In 87 IPL matches, Iyer has amassed 2375 runs at a steady average of above 31. However, his strike rate was a sedated 124, with the Mumbai batter relying on his elegant stroke-making to score runs.

Rishabh Pant replaced Iyer as Delhi Capitals captain after the latter was ruled out of the first-leg of the tournament last season with a shoulder injury. The former captain returned to the side for the second-leg of the tournament but the captaincy wasn't handed back to him. Reportedly, that is one of the reasons why Iyer wanted to leave the Delhi franchise.

3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer might not captain any side in IPL 2021

Ahead of this month's IPL Auction, we analyze three reasons why Shreyas Iyer might not be leading any side in the cash-rich league this year.

#3 Most sides have an idea of their captains for the upcoming season

Out of the ten IPL teams taking part in the marquee tournament, seven sides already have their captains set. Iyer's best bet to lead a side in the cash-rich league was when two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - were introduced.

However, both new franchises have already picked their captains ahead of the auction. Ahmedabad have opted for Hardik Panya as their captain, while KL Rahul will leave the Lucknow franchise.

As it stands, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only three sides without a captain as we head into the auction.

Iyer has shown in the past that he has the capability and wit to lead a franchise. However, sides will most likely have to build a team around him if they are to buy him as captain, making it a difficult task for the team management at the IPL auction.

#2 Shreyas Iyer's recent form might be a concern

Shreyas Iyer performed exceptionally well on Test debut as a smashed a century against New Zealand in Kanpur last year. However, things haven't gone according to plan for the Mumbai batter in the limited overs,

The former Delhi Capitals captain played just eight games in last season's IPL. While he scored 175 runs at an average of 35, his strike rate throughout the tournament was a measly 102.

Fortunately, Delhi had enough firepower around him to keep churning out decent performances from their former captain. However, such a low strike rate in the modern game is well below average.

Even during India's recent ODI series against South Africa, Iyer scored just 54 runs in three matches. With a highest score of 26 in the series, he was far from impressive. With a bit of a lull in his form, the pressure of the captaincy might not work in Iyer's favor.

#1 Franchises will be reluctant to overspend

Former Indian opener Akash Chopra recently stated that franchisees are holding out ₹20 Cr to acquire the services of Shreyas Iyer at the auction. Reportedly, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the side looking to do so. With Virat Kohli stepping down as captain, RCB needs someone to take over the reins.

The former Indian player was quick to address the notion, justifying that no franchise should be looking to spend that amount of money on any player.

"Some people have said that a franchise has kept 20 crores to spend on Shreyas Iyer. I would suggest any side not to spend 20 Cr. on a player. All that will do is create an imbalance in the team. Even if teams are desperate for a captain, they should avoid overspending," said Chopra.

While some teams will be desperate to slot in a young and capable Indian captain into their ranks, they will be wary of overpaying for the player's services.

If an IPL franchise does look to spend that amount of money on a single player at the auction, they will be shooting themselves in the foot. Not only does it mean that they will have to over-rely on one player, it will also leave a gaping hole in their purse.

With less money to spend at the remainder of the auction after signing a player for such an amount, their team might be left with limited options for the rest of the auction. This will create an imbalance in the squad and will be a recipe for disaster.

