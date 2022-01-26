IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Virat Kohli can have a better season for RCB

Virat Kohli's tryst with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will continue for the 15th year come Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The former Indian skipper held the helm of the franchise for over nine seasons but chose to step aside ahead of the upcoming edition.

Apart from being the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer, Kohli is the only player to have represented the same team since the very first season. He has struck five centuries in the red, black and gold of RCB and will head into IPL 2022 as their lynchpin and icon yet again,

Virat Kohli will be keen to have a better season for RCB in IPL 2022

Kohli's returns in the IPL in recent years haven't been as good as the standards he has set for himself. That said, RCB have shown much better balance and have turned in better performances under his leadership. They made the playoffs of the last two editions but they still crave the elusive title.

Come IPL 2022, Virat Kohli will yet again hold the aces on the batting front for RCB. Needless to say, he will be keen on revisiting some of his best years like the ones he produced in 2015 and 2016.

Here are three reasons why Kohli could have a better season for RCB in IPL 2022:

#1 Captaincy burden lifted

Virat Kohli could well express himself with lesser pressure having given up captaincy (File Image).

Virat Kohli announced his decision to relinquish RCB captaincy next season in September during the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Kohli cited the need to manage his workload as the reason, and the 2021 season was his last at the helm of the franchise.

With the weight of captaincy off his shoulders, Kohli could just come out expressing himself with a lot more freedom. Playing for RCB is familiar territory for him and he has been synonymous with the franchise over the years. Taking on bowlers in the powerplay comes naturally to the batter but he could well switch gears in the middle-overs too this season.

So, with a lot more freedom to bat with the positivity he used to a few years ago, do not be surprised if Kohli rewinds the clock. IPL 2022 could well see him complete a full circle and obliterate bowling attacks for fun in a more relaxed manner.

#2 Fire in his belly

Virat Kohli has been the center of a lot of attention in recent times (File Image).

It is stating the obvious when we say that Virat Kohli has been the center of intense scrutiny in recent times. From the saga that unfolded with him being replaced as ODI captain to then stepping down as Test skipper, all eyes have been on Kohli.

Players and personas such as Kohli have let their work do the talking in circumstances such as these. He isn't averse to scrutiny or attention and while this is no different from that aspect, the man will be itching to wield his willow wild. More so, when all the chatter has been around the 71st century that has eluded him for over two years now.

IPL 2022 is the perfect platform for Kohli to dictate terms with the bat as only he can. Once he gets into his groove, bowlers are sent into hiding and are usually rendered clueless. And if the fire in his belly is ignited to prove his detractors wrong, the King is bound to hunt down his prey.

#3 Added responsibility as a batter in the absence of AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have shared a memorable partnership over the years in RCB colors. However, de Villiers will not take part in IPL 2022 having announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

While Kohli is no longer the captain of RCB, he remains a leader in every sense, especially on the batting front. Relinquishing captaincy duties could allow Kohli to invest more time in his batting and that could aid in bringing the best out of him.

The extra responsibility on the batting front now falls on the shoulders of Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who has also been retained by the franchise. With added responsibility in the absence of de Villiers, expect Kohli to come out firing on all cylinders in IPL 2022.

