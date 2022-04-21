IPL 2022: 3 retained players who have already been dropped by their teams this season

IPL 2022 got underway last month in Mumbai and 33 matches have been played in the tournament so far. Quite a few youngsters have impressed the fans with their stellar performances in IPL 2022.

On the other hand, a few retained players have let the team management down this season. Ahead of the IPL mega-auction, the BCCI allowed the existing eight franchises to retain a maximum of four names from their IPL 2021 squads. The new teams had permission to draft three players each before the mega auction.

The two new franchises have included their drafted players in all the matches where they were available to play. However, three players retained from the other eight teams have already lost their place in their respective franchise's playing XIs owing to inconsistent returns.

We take a look at the three retained players who have been dropped in IPL 2022.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal is regarded by many as the future of Indian cricket. The left-handed opener came into the limelight after scoring the most runs in ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, where he won the Player of the Series at the mega event. Subsequently, Rajasthan Royals signed him for IPL 2020.

Jaiswal performed decently for RR in IPL 2020 and 2021 but not many expected him to be retained for the 2022 season because of the mega-auction. RR's team management showed faith in him and handed him a contract worth ₹4 crores ahead of the auction to retain him in their team.

The cricket universe felt Jaiswal would get a chance to play in all 14 league matches for RR this year. However, he lost his place in the playing XI after only three games. Jaiswal returned with scores of 20, 1 & 4 in his three innings while Devdutt Padikkal replaced him as the team's opener in the fourth match.

#2 Moeen Ali, Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali was the only overseas player the Chennai Super Kings retained for IPL 2022. Like the previous season, Ali batted in the top-order for CSK in five matches this year. However, his numbers went down in IPL 2022.

Ali scored only 87 runs in five innings, with his highest score being 48. His average came down from 25.50 in 2021 to 17.40 in 2022. Even his strike rate dropped from 137.31 to 124.29.

Since Ali could not scalp a wicket in the eight overs he bowled, CSK decided to leave him out of the playing XI for their match against MI. Mitchell Santner replaced Ali in the Super Kings' starting XI.

#1 Abdul Samad, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad is a big-hitter from Jammu and Kashmir. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained him for ₹4 crores ahead of the mega auction. Despite showing immense faith in his services before the auction, SRH dropped Samad from their playing XI after suffering two losses.

Samad scored four runs in two innings and has been replaced by pace-bowling all-rounder Shashank Singh.

