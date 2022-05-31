IPL 2022: 3 revelations for DC this season

In IPL 2022, the Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Delhi finished 5th, after losing the final game of the league stage against Mumbai Indians. They ended up winning seven out of 14 matches.

DC has quite a few young players in its squad. Some, like Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed, properly redeemed themselves in this edition of the IPL.

Here, we take a look at three players who proved to be revelations for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

#3 Rovman Powell

The West Indian power-hitter had a great series against England and India ahead of the auction in February. He was signed by DC for ₹2.80 crores at the IPL mega auction for his all-round value and finishing skills.

Powell had a brilliant campaign, scoring 250 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 150. He played his first season in the Indian Premier League and came clutch for DC with his crucial cameos on multiple occasions. However, he wasn't used as a bowler by the Delhi Capitals management.

His best performance came against the SunRisers Hyderabad, when he scored 67*(35). He walked in to bat when DC were struggling at 85/3 after captain Rishabh Pant's dismissal. He stitched up a century partnership with the well-set David Warner and took Delhi Capitals to a formidable first innings total of 207/3.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed felt that his injury in the last IPL season was "a huge setback" for him and his game. He suffered a side strain and was unable to participate for most of the 2021 season. The left arm quick was signed by DC for ₹5.25 crores at the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

Khaleel had a great season in 2022, picking up 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 8. He started in the playing XI, but had to miss a few games towards the back end of the tournament due to a hamstring issue.

His best bowling performance came against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi scored 215 runs in the first innings. Khaleel's spell in the powerplay ensured that KKR lost the early wickets of their openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer at the start of the innings. This resulted in a convincing win for the Capitals.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was one of the best white-ball spinners in India in the period of 2017-19. However, he lost his form in mid-2019 and was eventually dropped from the national team. Even his former franchise KKR benched him for the entire season in 2021. He was signed for ₹2 crores by DC at the mega auction.

This time around, there was a significant improvement in his performance. Kuldeep picked up 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 8.44. He broke his previous-best season record of 17 wickets in 2018 for Kolkata.

His best bowling spell came against his former franchise KKR. Kuldeep picked up four wickets and conceded just 14 runs in three overs. He dismissed captain Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Baba Indrajith.

He consistently bowled in the right areas and was awarded for his efforts. KKR could only score 146 runs in the first innings, and Delhi chased it down with four wickets and an over to spare.

