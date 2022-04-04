IPL 2022: 3 tactical changes CSK must make immediately to salvage their season

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made their worst-ever start to an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With three losses on the trot to commence their title defense, CSK are languishing near the bottom of the points table amidst a host of changes in their squad.

Ravindra Jadeja became only the third player to lead CSK in the IPL, and the all-rounder has endured a miserable start to his captaincy career. Deepak Chahar's absence has left a massive hole in the team's pace attack, while last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad can't seem to buy a run at the moment.

It's clear that CSK need to revamp their approach if they are to salvage their IPL 2022 season. Here are three tactical changes Jadeja and Co. could consider making in the immediate future.

#3 CSK must use MS Dhoni only as a pace hitter at the death

MS Dhoni's batting against spin has suffered drastically recently

During the first two games, MS Dhoni's form was one of the few bright - as well as unexpected - spots for CSK. He notched up his first IPL fifty since 2019 in the season opener before following it up with a quick 16-run cameo in the second game. The 40-year-old wasn't dismissed in either match.

But the third game brought Dhoni's lack of intent to the fore. The former CSK skipper barely made an effort to get close to the target after coming in at No. 7 and was happy to let his partners do all the attacking. The end result was a crushing defeat for CSK, one that was made worse by Dhoni's inability to attack the spin of Liam Livingstone and Rahul Chahar even in the last five overs.

Dhoni's game against spin is almost non-existent now, and the only role he appears capable of playing is a no-holds-barred attack against pace at the death. He should be used as a batter only in the last few overs, where he can utilize the pace on the ball to good effect.

#2 CSK should get more from their all-rounders

Dwaine Pretorius has bowled exceptionally in the two games he has played

CSK are known for their batting depth, but they haven't really used their all-rounders as well as they could have.

Dwayne Bravo's batting may not be what it once was, but the West Indian has experienced a resurgence of late with more than a few dynamic cameos. Dwaine Pretorius has been dismissed cheaply in both his innings this year, but he is a capable hitter who has middled the ball well. Moeen Ali has bowled only one over in each of his two IPL 2022 games, while Shivam Dube's bowling has been restricted to two extremely expensive overs at difficult stages of the innings.

Despite having a host of all-rounders at their disposal, CSK appear to be a batter short as well as a bowler short. That's largely because they've been reluctant to utilize their multi-faceted cricketers' talents to the fullest. Moeen must bowl more, while Bravo and Pretorius need to be used either up the order as pinch hitters or as batting backups to facilitate an uber-aggressive approach at the top.

#1 CSK need to rethink their powerplay bowling combinations

Chris Jordan is not a viable long-term powerplay bowling option

CSK have been woeful with their powerplay bowling so far. They've managed to pick up only two wickets in the three games they've played so far, with both coming against PBKS. Even in that game, the Men in Yellow ended up conceding 72 runs in the first six overs.

Tushar Deshpande offered practically no penetration before being dropped for the third game, while Mukesh Choudhary has been expensive in each of the two matches he has played so far. Chris Jordan and Dwayne Bravo, trusted death-overs exponents, have been forced to bowl in the powerplay.

Adam Milne's side strain has seen him fall out of the playing XI after the season opener, while CSK have steadfastly refused to use either of their two finger-spinners in the powerplay. Without Chahar, they're practically out of options. Maheesh Theekshana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar are probably the only two choices they can turn to on the bench, and bringing both of them into the mix might be the best way forward in Milne and Chahar's continued absence.

Edited by Sai Krishna

