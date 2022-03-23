IPL 2022: 3 teams with most losses in the tournament

We are just days away from the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will start on March 26 with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and last season’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The league stage matches will be held across four venues in Maharashtra.

Two new teams, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will join the T20 league this season. To accommodate them, the league format has been tweaked, with the sides divided into two virtual groups of five each. The schedule has been made in a manner where each team will still end up playing 14 games. The playoffs format remains the same.

3 teams that have lost more than 100 IPL matches

We all know that Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the two most successful sides in the tournament, having a combined nine titles between them. But do you know which sides have lost the most number of matches? Take a look here.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore – (106)

RCB celebrate a wicket.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have played a total of 211 matches since the inception of the tournament. They are one of the three franchises to have lost more than 100 matches in the T20 league.

Out of the 211 games they have featured in, RCB have won 98 and lost 106. They have been involved in three tied games of which they went on to win two and lose one. Four matches Bangalore played in produced no results.

RCB hold the unwanted record of the lowest IPL total. They were hammered by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs during an encounter in 2017. Chasing a modest 132, they folded up for 49 all out in 9.4 overs. In the first-ever IPL game, they went down to KKR by 140 runs after Brendon McCullum famously hammered an unbeaten 158.

They have lost by more than 100 runs on two more occasions – 118 runs versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019 and 111 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2011.

#2 Punjab Kings (109)

Punjab Kings have not qualified for the playoffs since 2014.

Punjab Kings are second on the list of teams to have lost the most number of matches in the T20 league. Having played 204 games, PBKS have won 91 and lost as many as 109. They have been involved in four tied encounters, and ended up winning three of them and losing one.

Punjab hold the unwanted record of having lost IPL games by 10 wickets most number of times – four. Their first 10-wicket defeat came against Delhi in the 2009 edition. Set a D/L target of 54 in six overs, Delhi eased home with all their wickets intact.

The Punjab franchise also succumbed to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 wickets during an IPL 2013 match in Mohali. CSK needed 139 for victory and Michael Hussey (86*) and Murali Vijay (50*) took them home. PBKS’ other 10-wicket losses were registered against RCB in 2018, when they were rolled over for 88, and again versus CSK in 2020, as they were hammered despite scoring 178.

In terms of runs, they lost by 138 runs to RCB in 2015. Chasing a mammoth 227, they folded up for 88 in 13.4 overs. Chennai were their nemesis again during an encounter in the 2015 edition. Replying to a target of 193, they ended on 95 for 9.

#1 Delhi Capitals (111)

Delhi Capitals were finalists in 2020.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) hold the record of having lost the most number of IPL matches. They have featured in 210 games so far, winning 93 and losing 111. DC have been part of four tied encounters in the T20 league, winning three of them and losing one.

In terms of runs, DC have suffered defeat by the largest margin. They were thumped by 146 runs by the Mumbai Indians (MI) during an IPL 2017 encounter in Delhi. Chasing a target of 213, DC succumbed to 66 all-out in 13.4 overs. In the first semi-final in 2008, Delhi were trounced by 105 runs by eventual champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). Chasing 193, Delhi folded up for 87 in 16.1 overs.

DC have also suffered two 10-wicket defeats in the IPL. RCB bowled them out for 95 during a match in the 2015 edition and chased down the target with all 10 wickets in hand. In an IPL 2017 game in Mohali, Punjab bundled out Delhi for 67 and then raced to the target in 7.5 overs.

