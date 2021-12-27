IPL 2022: 3 teams that need to bolster their bowling attack during the auctions

Come IPL 2022 auctions, most existing franchises will look to wrinkle out their bowling issues.

Bowling woes have been one of the issues plaguing most IPL units over the years and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be one of the teams that would readily agree. But dry humor aside, this concern will be one that sides will look to sort out in IPL 2022.

With sides focusing on power-hitters and flamboyant batters, the onus will be on the bowlers to deliver for their franchises and we take a look at three teams that will look to beef up their bowling attack.

#1 CSK will have a revamped bowling unit in IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have spin twins in Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, but their pace attack has to be rebuilt from scratch and that will be the main focus of the side heading into IPL 2022.

Chennai have always boasted of a quality bowling attack and the think-tank will look to bolster their unit with a strong bowling attack.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are one of the sides that have retained three batters ahead of IPL 2022 and will need to construct their roster that can stifle opposition and defend lower totals.

It remains to be seen if they plan to reacquire Jofra Archer into their ranks during the auction.

#3 Punjab Kings

With just Arshdeep Singh as their bowler, Punjab will look to splurge on some quality bowlers to beef up their bowling attack. The team had a rather expensive set of bowlers with Mohammed Shami failing to live up to expectations as well.

Punjab also had Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson in their ranks who failed to live up to the hype and that will see the team looking at more experienced seamers and tweakers to add to their arsenal.

