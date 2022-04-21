IPL 2022: 3 teams to watch out for as the tournament reaches the midway stage

IPL 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride so far. From some fabulous individual performances to a few teams pulling off last-ball victories, the tournament has surely grabbed eyeballs this season.

With all teams having played 6-7 games apiece, the IPL has now reached its halfway mark. While the first half has been exceptionally enthralling, the second half promises much more drama and action.

Teams to watch out for in the IPL

With the points table being tighter than ever, the remainder of the season is sure to see some close finishes. Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore sit atop the standings with 10 points but are closely followed by RR, LSG and SRH at 8 points each.

As the season reaches its midway mark and the stakes get bigger, we take the opportunity to explore three teams to watch out for in the second half of the league.

#3 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have had a horrific start to IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians have had a terrible season thus far. After failing to qualify for the playoffs last year, MI were expected to bounce back strongly this season. However, they haven't been able to play to their potential yet.

MI, however, have been in similar situations in the past and have bounced back strongly from there. While they may seem worse-off this year, history suggests that they can never be discounted.

With about half a season yet to be played, the Mumbai Indians will be more motivated to make a comeback than any other team. They are certainly a bunch to watch out for in the coming days.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

CSK desperately need their team to fire as a whole

The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy season. Despite having a tremendously strong team on paper, the Super Kings haven't been able to translate it into performances on the field.

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa have shown some form with the bat, but the yellow army has largely struggled with their overall performance as a unit.

CSK, however, are the defending champions and the winners of four IPL trophies. There's no ounce of doubt about the team's potential and capability. The second half of the season could well see them showing their true dominance and authority over other teams and rising up the ranks in the points table.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB have been having a phenomenal season so far

The team with perhaps the most loyal and patient fanbase has finally shown their worth this season. With five wins in seven games, the Royal Challengers currently share the top spot in the points table with Gujarat Titans. Most of their players seem to be in great form and look in brilliant touch for the second half of the season.

Having gained a headstart with 10 points in the bag already, RCB could prove to be even more dangerous in the coming days. They certainly look like the most dangerous team in the IPL at the moment, and are definitely one to look out for.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava