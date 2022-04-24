IPL 2022: 3 veterans that have flopped in the tournament so far

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway and we've witnessed plenty of surprises already. The two new franchises, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have swiftly adapted to life in the league.

The two most successful franchises in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), on the other hand, have struggled to get their campaign going.

The defending champions CSK have won just one game this season. Meanwhile, five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, are yet to win a game so far this season. One of the reasons for Mumbai's struggles is the form of their captain, Rohit Sharma.

While a few surprise packages have been making their mark in the tournament, some marquee names have been going through a lean patch. On that note, let's take a look at three veterans who have flopped in the IPL 2022 so far.

#1 Virat Kohli

The former India captain has been going through a torrid time in IPL 2022. Virat Kohli's lean run of form has been a cause of concern for some time now. The RCB star has recorded back-to-back golden ducks in the league this season. His struggles may continue to get worse before things get better.

In eight matches this season, Kohli has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 122. That's a pitiful average of 17. After all, we're talking about the man who made four centuries and a staggering 973 runs in the 2016 season.

It would be pivotal for Kohli to find his best form if RCB are to make a dash for the title this season. The franchise will hope their marquee player can come to the party sooner rather than later.

#2 Rohit Sharma

From the former India captain to the current one, India's two leading batsmen have struggled massively in this year's IPL. With the Mumbai Indians going winless in their first seven games, the pressure is piling up on Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai captain has scored just 114 runs this season, with an average of 16.30 and a strike rate of 127. With a young and inexperienced middle order, the captain has failed to take on the responsibility to play a long innings.

Ishan Kishan's poor form alongside Rohit at the top of the order hasn't aided Mumbai's cause. They continue to search for their first win of the season. Sharma's form will be key if the Mumbai Indians are to yet again script a dramatic turnaround.

#3 Manish Pandey

The Lucknow Super Giants put their faith in Manish Pandey to bat at the pivotal No. 3 position for their side. However, his campaign hasn't gone to plan so far. The 32-year-old Karnataka batter has played just five matches this season, scoring a grand total of 66 runs.

Lucknow need their middle order to fire if they are to gun for the title in their debut season. With the likes of Evin Lewis in the LSG ranks, time might be running out for Pandey to prove his worth. The Indian batter will need to turn his form around quickly and get some runs under his belt before he is consigned to the bench.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat