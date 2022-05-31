IPL 2022: 3 young WI players who had a good season

One of the predominant reasons why the IPL became a fan-favorite over the years was the entertainment that West Indian cricketers gave their viewers.

Be it Chris Gayle's unparalleled six-hitting abilities, or Kieron Pollard's finishing prowess, or Dwayne Bravo's clutch all-round performances in the death overs, the Caribbeans have always lit up the tournament.

Outside the big 3, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are arguably two of the greatest ever West Indian players to have played for the Knight Riders.

However, quite a few of the first generation of West Indian players in the IPL are now on the last legs of their careers. Hence, it is important that the newer generation of players grab their opportunities and establish themselves as superstars for the next 5-10 years.

We take a look at the 3 youngsters who had a solid season in IPL 2022.

3 Young West Indies players who shone in IPL 2022

#3 Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell had a great series against England and India ahead of the auction in February. The West Indian power-hitter was signed by DC for ₹2.80 crore at the IPL mega auction for his all-round abilities and finishing skills.

Powell had a brilliant campaign, scoring 250 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 150. He played his first season in the Indian Premier League and came clutch for DC with his crucial cameos on multiple occasions. However, he wasn't used a 6th or 7th bowling option by the Delhi Capitals management.

His best innings came against the SRH, when he scored 67*(35). He walked in to bat when DC were struggling at 85/3 after captain Rishabh Pant's dismissal. He stitched up a century partnership with the well-set David Warner and took the Delhi Capitals to a formidable first innings total of 207/3.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the best T20 batters of contemporary times based on pure ability. He can take the game away from the opposition in no time with his power-hitting skills. He made his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings in 2019 and represented them for three seasons, after which he was released ahead of the mega auction.

Pooran was signed for ₹10.75 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad at the IPL mega auction, even after having a poor season in 2021. He did not disappoint his franchise at all, scoring 306 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 144. He scored two half-centuries in 13 innings and did extremely well in a volatile role for SRH.

Although he did score two half-centuries, his best performance with the bat came against the Gujarat Titans. He scored a vital 34*(18) when the Sunrisers were chasing 163 against a top-notch bowling attack. His cameo ensured that the run-chase was successful.

#1 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer made his IPL debut for RCB in 2019 where he did not get sufficient opportunities to prove himself. He had two decent seasons for the Delhi Capitals in 2020 and 2021, however he was not retained ahead of the mega auction. The West Indian southpaw was picked for ₹8.5 crore by the Rajasthan Royals at the mega auction.

Hetmyer scored 314 runs in 15 innings at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 154, with one half-century to his name. He won games from tricky scenarios on multiple occasions for the Royals.

Hetymer's best knock came against the Lucknow Super Giants. After walking in to bat at 64/3, he scored 59*(36) against a formidable bowling unit. He stitched up a crucial partnership with R. Ashwin and ensured that RR eventually won the game by 3 runs.

