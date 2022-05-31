IPL 2022: 4 auction picks by Punjab Kings that turned out to be masterstrokes

Punjab Kings (PBKS) underwent a complete revamp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, retaining just two players prior to the mega auction. Having released KL Rahul, the reigns were handed over to Mayank Agarwal. Heading into the auction, the Punjab management were tasked with the responsibility of building a side that could fetch them their maiden IPL title.

The Kings retained just Mayank Agarwal and impressive youngster Arshdeep Singh. They focused on getting a few marquee players to support and complement the two of them. PBKS management entered the auction with a heavy purse. Unlike other franchises, they had the luxury of going all-out for a player that they wanted.

However, despite adding a good mix of youth and experience to their side, they fell short of the qualification mark. As their quest for the elusive trophy continues, here is a look at four auction picks who impressed for the Kings.

4. Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian opener made the move from Delhi Capitals to Punjab this season, having been released by the former heading into the mega auction. The southpaw had a stellar run with the Delhi Capitals. With three back-to-back 500 plus-run seasons from 2019 to 2021, Punjab hoped that the veteran would continue his good form for them.

Article continues below ad

Dhawan scored 460 runs in IPL 2022 and finished as the top-scorer for the Punjab Kings. He averaged nearly 40 this season and scored at a brisk rate. He ensured that the Kings were quick to get off the mark in the powerplay, in a season where skipper Mayank was subpar.

3. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone had a fantastic run in IPL 2022 and chipped-in with the bat as well as the ball.

After having a disappointing run in the previous editions of the IPL, the Englishman finally came to the party this season. Making valuable contributions with the bat as well as the ball, Livingstone became one of the most indispensable members of the Punjab Kings XI. Despite being known for his big-hitting capabilities, the all-rounder showed he could play responsibly too.

Article continues below ad

Having scored 437 runs at an average of 36.41, Livingstone finished the season as the Kings' second-highest run-scorer. He claimed six wickets this season and on pitches that assisted spin, provided some crucial breakthroughs.

2. Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar had a decent run for the Punjab Kings, finishing as their second-highest wicket-taker.

The wily leg-spinner was released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega-auction after leading their spin department in two title-winning campaigns. He was signed by the Punjab Kings to fill the void they had created by releasing Ravi Bishnoi.

Article continues below ad

He picked up 14 wickets for the Kings this season and ended the season as their second-highest wicket-taker. He bowled with an economy of a touch under 8 RPO and gave his skipper the control that was needed in the middle overs.

1.Kagiso Rabada

Another player who made his way to the Punjab Kings from Delhi Capitals was Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. The speedster was released by the Capitals after donning their jersey for nearly five years, where he enjoyed plenty of success as well.

Article continues below ad

Over the past few years, Rabada has gone on to become a complete T20 bowler. Be it bowling with a new ball, providing breakthroughs in the middle overs or putting a halt to the flow of runs in the death overs. The South African has played all roles to perfection.

He brought all his experience to the IPL once again and certainly did not disappoint for the Kings, ending the season as their highest wicket-taker. Claiming 23 wickets this season, the South African has repaid the faith that the Kings showed.

Bowling in tandem with Arshdeep Singh, opposition sides found it difficult to score runs in the death overs against the pair. Rabada will look to lead the pace attack for the Kings once again in IPL 2023, where they will undertake the conquest for their maiden title once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far