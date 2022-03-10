IPL 2022: 5 batsmen with the most 50s but no centuries in the tournament

The IPL has always been a recipe for success. It had the best cricketers sweating it out for different franchises representing different states of the country on prime time TV. It had entertainment, spice, money, and huge crowds.

As we head into 2022, the IPL has become the biggest cricketing league globally and is one of the most-profitable sports leagues in the world.

There is no dearth of talent in the IPL and such is the nature of the format that batters have generally dominated the proceedings. In limited overs, batters at the top of the order have a greater chance to kick on a get a big score. However, it is also a role-defined format and there are several batters who chip in with scores lower down the order.

Here we take a look at 5 batters with most 50s but no centuries in the IPL

5. Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir turned KKR fortunes around

One of the most adept openers in the shortest format, Gautam Gambhir was always a prolific run scorer in India's domestic circuit. He was superb for Delhi Daredevils, and when he made the switch to Kolkata Knight Riders, he turned the fortunes of the franchise around.

In 154 matches, Gambhir scored 4218 runs at an average of 31.01 at a strike rate of 123.91. He has 36 half centuries to his name, and a highest score of 93. However, he could never kick on and get to a century in the IPL.

4. Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa was stellar for KKR

Much like Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa was an intrinsic part of India's triumph at the inaugural T20 World Cup. He was sensational for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the initial few years of the IPL. After moving to Kolkata Knight Riders, he became a prolific run scorer for the side and played a pivotal part in KKR's title triumphs.

In 193 matches, he has scored 4722 runs at an average of 27.94 and at a strike rate of 130. He has 25 half-centuries to his name, but does not have anaentury in the league.

3. MS Dhoni

Dhoni's batting prowess has waned over the years

One of India's most successful captains, MS Dhoni has become synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL arena. He has led the side to triumphs on four different occasions. In recent years, his batting prowess might have deserted him to an extent, but he was one of the best finishers the game had ever seen in his prime.

In 193 innings in the IPL, MS Dhoni scored 4746 runs at an average of 39.55 and a strike rate of 135.83. He has 23 half centuries to his name, but has never managed to go on and notch up a century.

2. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was a solid presence for CSK

Faf du Plessis was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year. Before this, he had had a glittering career with the Chennai Super Kings, where he was critical to the team's successes.

In 93 innings, Faf du Plessis has scored 2935 runs at an average of 34.94 and a strike rate of 131.09. However, despite scoring 22 half-centuries, he has never kicked on and notched up a century in the league.

1. Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has been quite consistent

Dinesh Karthik has jumped teams in the IPL with alacrity and has been quite successful over the years. He was pretty consistent when he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders despite not leading the team to a title.

In 192 innings, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 4046 runs at an average of 25.7 at a strike rate of 129.72. He has 19 tons to his name, but has not been able to go all the way and notch up a ton.

