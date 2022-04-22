IPL 2022: 5 best bowlers in the tournament so far

While T20 cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), is best-suited for batters, many bowlers have managed to stamp their authority in the format. The 15th edition of the cash-rich league is no different.

From Yuzvendra Chahal's five-wicket haul to Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer, there has been plenty to write home about the bowlers. The likes of Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan have been extremely economical, making life difficult for the batters in the middle overs.

As we approach the second half of IPL 2022, we take a look at the five best bowlers of the tournament so far.

5. Wanindu Hasaranga

Riding on a superlative T20 World Cup campaign last year where he scalped 16 wickets in eight matches, Hasaranga bagged a ₹10.75 crore deal with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner has justified his selection so far in the competition.

Walking in the footsteps of someone like Yuzvendra Chahal is no mean task, but Hasaranga has fared extremely well so far in IPL 2022. The 24-year-old has scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 8.47 runs per over with the best figures of 4/20.

He has led the spin unit and has done exceedingly well. Hasaranga will hope to continue the good work as the Bangalore franchise chase their maiden IPL trophy.

4. Avesh Khan

The young fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh has been in scintillating form since last season. Playing for the Delhi Capitals, he scalped 24 wickets last season and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker.

Representing Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, Avesh Khan has a bigger role to play with Mark Wood ruled out of the competition. The 25-year-old has stepped up to the task to perfection. He has already scalped 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 8.29 runs per over.

His best figures came against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he returned figures of 4/24. Avesh will hope to continue the good work as KL Rahul and Co. aim for the IPL title in their debut season.

3. T Natarajan

Natarajan is back to usual business after a difficult last year that was marred by injuries and he also had to undergo surgery. The left-arm pacer was reacquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the auction and is living up to their expectations.

Although he has been a tad expensive, shelling runs at an economy of 8.66, Natarajan has been clinical in the death overs. He has got his yorkers right and has nailed the cutters to deceive the batters.

So far, the 31-year-old has scalped 12 wickets in IPL 2022 in six matches and is the highest wicket-taker among the pacers. Natarajan will hope to keep up the good work as Hyderabad aim to continue their winning streak.

2. Kuldeep Yadav

A different breed of Kuldeep Yadav is on offer in IPL 2022. With the backing of the captain and management, Kuldeep has worked wonders for Delhi Capitals.

He has hit the right line and length, is not frightened to give some air to the ball and the result is there for everyone to see. Kuldeep has already scalped 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.35 and an economy of 7.85 runs per over.

When on song, Kuldeep is a tricky customer for any batter around the world. With the T20 World Cup round the corner, the youngster will hope to carry on the good work and stake a claim for a place in the India squad.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal had a rough patch last year and was left out of the T20 World Cup squad. He went back to the nets, put in the extra yards, and has been a completely different beast since the second half of IPL 2021.

The 31-year-old has continued his form in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 scalps in six matches at an average of 10.35 and an economy of 7.33 runs per over.

The leg-spinner was at his absolute best in Rajasthan Royals' last fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. Chahal will hope to continue the good run as the Royals chase their second title.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava