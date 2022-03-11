IPL 2022: 5 best buys by MI over the years

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have won the T20 league a total of five times, including back-to-back triumphs in the 2019 and 2020 editions. MI have featured in every edition of the IPL since the tournament’s inception in 2008.

Some big international names have been part of the IPL over the years. The list includes Sachin Tendulkar, Shaun Pollock, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya. Tendulkar, Ponting and Pollock even captained the franchise. Despite their massive star presence, MI underperformed in the first few editions of the IPL, although they did finish runners-up in 2010.

It was in 2013 that the tide changed for Mumbai when they went on to lift their maiden IPL crown under Rohit Sharma. MI haven’t looked back since and have gone on to win the title on four more occasions.

MI’s most valuable picks in the IPL

Over the years, MI have purchased some match-winning players who have played stellar roles in the team’s rise. We pick our top five from the list.

#5 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard batting against CSK. Pic: Getty Images

Following some impressive performances in the 2009 Champions League Twenty20 and the Big Bash, Kieron Pollard was in high demand at the IPL 2010 auction. There was some intense bidding for the current West Indian captain between Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). All of them bid the maximum amount allowed ($750,000). A 'silent-tiebreaker' meant MI bagged Pollard’s services.

The Windies big-hitter has gone on to become an integral part of the MI franchise. In fact, he was one of the four players retained by the team ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Pollard has played 178 matches, smashing 3268 runs, including 16 half-centuries, at a strike rate of nearly 150 . His striking ability with the willow has won MI matches from improbable positions several times.

Pollard was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2013 final, hammering an unbeaten 60 off 32. He starred in the 2015 and 2019 finals as well, smacking 36 off 18 and 41* off 25 respectively. Last season, he struck an unbeaten 87 off 34 balls as MI chased down 219 in a league clash against arch-rivals CSK.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been part of MI since 2018. Pic: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav’s journey in the IPL has been an intriguing one. He was picked by MI in 2012 but played only one match. He was dismissed for a duck and didn’t get another game. Yadav did not get to play any matches in the 2013 edition either. At the 2014 IPL auction, he was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders. He was with the franchise for the next few seasons and although he did not get the big scores, he played some crucial cameos under pressure.

Impressed with Yadav, MI picked him up at the 2018 auction for ₹3.2 crore. The rest, as they say, is history. The talented batter smashed 512 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 133.33, hitting four fifties. Yadav scored 424 and 480 runs in the 2019 and 2020 seasons as MI captured the title both years. Despite having an underwhelming 2021 season, he was retained by the franchise for ₹8 crore at the 2022 mega auction.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was picked up by MI in 2013. Pic: Getty Images

Credit for spotting Jasprit Bumrah’s talent must go to former India and MI coach John Wright. The New Zealander had come to watch some domestic T20 matches in Ahmedabad and saw Bumrah bowl in two games for Gujarat. While Wright did not interact with the youngster, Bumrah later got a call, asking whether he was interested in signing a contract with MI. That call changed his life forever.

The pacer with a unique action made his IPL debut for MI against RCB at the age of 19 in Bengaluru during the 2013 edition. It was a memorable debut as Bumrah returned with excellent figures of 3 for 32. His first IPL scalp was none other than Virat Kohli, whom he trapped lbw. The youngster also went on to dismiss Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. Although MI lost the game by just two runs, they had discovered a future star in Bumrah.

The fast bowler has become an indispensable part of the MI outfit, knocking out opponents with his unplayable yorkers and superbly disguised slower balls. He has played 106 matches for the franchise so far, claiming 130 wickets at an average of 23.03 and an economy rate of 7.41. Bumrah claimed 20 wickets when MI won the title in 2017, 19 in 2019 and 27 in 2020.

#2 Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL. Pic: Getty Images

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who has been named Rajasthan Royals' (RR) fast-bowling coach for IPL 2022, was part of MI’s squad for the inaugural season in 2008. However, he had to withdraw from the event due to injury issues. He made his IPL debut in 2009 and had a brilliant season, claiming 18 wickets in 13 games. Malinga did look back after that and went on to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

The Lankan still holds the record, having claimed 170 wickets in 122 matches at an average of 19.80 and an economy rate of 7.14. He has six four-wicket hauls and one five-fer to his credit in the IPL. Malinga won innumerable matches for MI with his toe-crusing yorkers and slower balls. For a few seasons, he and Bumrah formed a brilliant opening bowling combination for Mumbai, giving no respite to the opposition batters.

Malinga was among the standout performers when MI clinched the title in 2013 and 2015 with 20 and 24 wickets respectively. He was expensive in the 2019 final but held his nerve to trap Shardul Thakur lbw and bowl MI to a one-run victory. This would turn out to be Malinga’s swansong in the IPL.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has led MI to five IPL wins. Pic: BCCI

Rohit Sharma’s value to MI cannot be determined statistically. His contribution goes way beyond that. When Rohit took charge of the franchise in 2013, Mumbai were known as a team of superstars who were unable to get their act together as a unit. Rohit's calm and composed presence as a leader, however, turned around the franchise’s fortunes drastically, to such an extent that they are now the most successful team in IPL history.

Rohit started his IPL career with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) and even won the title with them in 2009. He was back in the auction pool ahead of the 2011 season. KKR and MI were involved in an aggressive bidding war for the languid strokemaker, with MI eventually emerging as victors. This is perhaps the most defining purchase in IPL history as it has reshaped the fortunes of a struggling team.

The 34-year-old was retained by MI ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. For the record, he has played 213 matches in the T20 league, smashing 5611 runs at an average of 31.17 and a strike rate of 130.39. Rohit has one hundred and 40 fifties to his credit in the Indian Premier League.

