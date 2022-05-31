From Umran Malik to Arshdeep Singh: 5 most impressive young Indian talents unearthed in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 was another opportunity for young talents to showcase their skills and some players were able to grab it with both hands. As we have seen in the past, many youngsters have impressed with their ability and skills in the league and the recently concluded edition was no different.

From Umran Malik's searing pace to Arshdeep Singh's scorching yorkers - the rookies once again hogged the limelight with their impressive efforts. It was an exhibition of brilliant skills from the young guns, who have grown in stature as well as confidence.

There is no doubt that Indian cricket's future is in safe hands as these young players have shown the promise to go a long way in their respective careers. Let's look at the five who were most prominent with their performances.

#1. Umran Malik

Umran Malik breathed down the neck of the opposition batters with his extra pace. Image Courtesy: BCCI

Jammu and Kashmir gun fast bowler Umran Malik turned heads with his express pace during IPL 2022 while playing for SunRisers Hyderabad. Malik bowled consistently above 145 km/h and also clocked 157 km/h against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

The 22-year-old youngster scalped 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Orange Army at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

Malik's best spell of the season came against eventual champions Gujarat Titans where he returned staggering figures of 5/25. But, his efforts went in vain as SRH lost that game by five wickets.

Malik was awarded the Emerging Player of the Season award and also received his maiden call-up into the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

#2. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was mighty impressive with his yorkers. Image Credits: BCCI

Punjab Kings ace paceman Arshdeep Singh impressed with his ability to consistently nail the blockhole during IPL 2022. The left-arm seamer also has a good slower ball in his repertoire and he was able to keep the big batters at bay as he conceded his runs at a parsimonious economy rate of 7.70. Singh scalped 10 wickets in 14 matches for the Mohali-based franchise.

The 23-year-old pacer bowled around 40 yorkers during the 15th edition of IPL 2022. The talisman also made good use of the around-the-wicket angle while bowling to right-handers as he came to bowl from behind the umpire.

After his splendid performance in the tourney, Singh was named in India's 18-man squad for the series against the Proteas.

#3. Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar played a stunning innings in the IPL 2022 Playoffs | Image Credits: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rajat Patidar played one of the best knocks of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants when he produced a magnum opus innings of 112*.

Patidar was able to complete his hundred off just 49 balls, which was the fastest of the season. The right-hander from Indore amassed 333 runs in seven innings at an average of 55.50 and a whirlwind strike rate of 152.75.

The 28-year-old was able to hit the ground running in almost all of his knocks and provided a much-needed impetus to RCB's innings. He also scored a good knock of 58 runs against RR in Qualifier 2 but he ended up on the losing side.

#4. Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan celebrates a wicket. Image Credits: IPL/BCCI.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mohsin Khan was right on the money with his line and length in IPL 2022. The 23-year-old from UP impressed with his ability to bowl accurately at both ends of the innings.

Khan was able to trouble the opposition's top-order with his nagging line and length in the Power Play overs and also kept the finishers at bay with his slower variations.

The lanky fast bowler snared 14 wickets in nine matches for LSG at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 5.96, which is simply outstanding for a bowler who was playing in his debut season. But, Mohsin was a bit sloppy in the field on many occasions and will need to pull up his socks as a fielder.

#5. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma guides the ball to third-man. Photo Credits: IPL/BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad bestowed the responsibility of opening the innings to Abhishek Sharma and he was able to grab it after failing to impress as a finisher in the last couple of seasons.

The left-hander was instrumental in giving brisk starts to the Orange Army as his skipper Kane Williamson struggled at the other end.

The 21-year-old from Amritsar mustered 426 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2022 for SRH, at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of 133.12. The southpaw scored two fifties for the Kane Williamson-led team and his timing was exquisite also.

