IPL 2022: 5 Indian players with most IPL titles

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will get underway on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 15th edition of the T20 league will begin with a rematch of last year’s final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Maharashtra.

With the addition of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), we will witness a 10-team IPL this season, which will end with the final on May 29. The format for the league stage has been altered as per which the 10 sides have been divided into two virtual groups of five each. While the schedule for the playoffs is yet to be announced, the final will be played on May 29.

Most successful Indian cricketers in the IPL

With 14 editions of the IPL held so far, a number of cricketers have been involved in multiple title triumphs, some with more than one franchise. In this feature, we look at cricketers who have won the most number of IPL titles.

#5 MS Dhoni (4 titles)

MS Dhoni batting against Mumbai Indians. Pic: Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has led the franchise to four IPL triumphs. Under Dhoni, CSK won back-to-back editions in 2010 and 2011. After a two-year suspension, they hit back by winning the crown in 2018. Dhoni inspired CSK to victory last season as well after a forgettable campaign in 2020.

Dhoni contributed 287 and 392 runs respectively in the 2010 and 2011 triumphs. He led from the front with the bat in 2018, smashing 455 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 150.66. The 40-year-old had a horror run with the willow in the 2021 season. However, he played a crucial cameo of 18* off six balls in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals (DC), which lifted CSK into the final.

Apart from Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have also won four IPL titles. While Harbhajan was part of three triumphs with MI (2013, 2015 and 2017), he lifted the crown with CSK in 2018. Raina was part of Chennai’s four IPL wins.

#4 Ambati Rayudu (5 titles)

Ambati Rayudu has won the IPL with both MI and CSK. Pic: Getty Images

Like Harbhajan, Ambati Rayudu has also won the IPL with both CSK and MI. He clinched the trophy with Mumbai three times and with Chennai twice. Rayudu was part of IPL’s wins in 2013, 2015 and 2017. He scored a crucial 37 in the 2013 final against CSK and unbeaten 36 off 24 in the 2015 summit clash against the same opponents.

The 36-year-old had a stellar season with CSK in 2018 when they won the title, amassing 602 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 149.75. During the edition, he also smashed a hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He contributed 257 runs in 16 matches last year for CSK, which included two half-centuries.

#3 Aditya Tare (5 titles)

Aditya Tare celebrates a win for MI. Pic: BCCI

Aditya Tare is an unexpected name on the list. He has won four IPL crowns with Mumbai (2013, 2015, and 2019, 2020). He also lifted the title with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. The 34-year-old, who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket, scored 123 runs in five matches during the 2013 edition with a best of 59.

He played only a couple of matches in 2015 and did not get to play a single game during MI’s triumphs in 2019 and 2020. Even when SRH won the tournament in 2016, Tare only turned out in three matches. He famously hit a last-ball six against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2014 to lift MI into the playoffs. Tare has featured in 35 IPL games, scoring 339 runs at a strike rate of 124.17.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (5 titles)

Jasprit Bumrah has been key to MI's rise. Pic: BCCI

The pacer made his debut for MI in 2013, the year the franchise won the IPL for the first time. He claimed three wickets in his first match but only played one more game that season. Even in 2015, he played only four matches, claiming three scalps. In MI’s last three IPL wins, though, Bumrah has played stellar roles. He claimed 20 wickets in 2017, 19 in 2019 and 27 in the 2020 edition.

The 28-year-old took 2 for 26 in the 2017 final as MI defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in a cliffhanger. He was the Player of the Final in 2019 for sensational figures of 2 for 14 as MI registered another one-run win, this time over arch-rivals CSK. He went wicketless in the 2020 final but conceded only 28 runs in his four overs against Delhi.

#1 Rohit Sharma (6 times)

Rohit Sharma won his first title with Deccan Chargers. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit Sharma is the most successful player in the history of the IPL when it comes to winning titles. He has won the championship six times, once as a player with the Deccan Chargers in 2009 and subsequently as captain of MI five times. - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Rohit contributed a crucial cameo of 24 in Deccan’s triumph in 2009.

The 34-year-old scored 583 runs in 19 matches in MI’s win in 2013 and 482 in 2015. He was the Player of the Final in 2015 for his blazing 50 off 26 balls. Rohit battled a hamstring injury during the 2020 edition but top-scored in the final with 68 as MI chased down 157 against DC.

Apart from his batting, Rohit has won a lot of plaudits for his shrewd captaincy, turning MI into the league’s most successful franchise.

