IPL 2022: 5 players with most catches in the history of the tournament

"Catches win matches" is an evergreen phase when it comes to the game of cricket. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also seen some great fielders over the 14 editions of the tournament. In T20s, fielding matters a lot more in comparison to the other two longer versions of the game. A brilliant catch or wonderful piece of fielding can alter the course of a contest.

The upcoming edition of the IPL will also see a number of excellent fielders in action, be it Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings), West Indies’ white-ball captain Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) or Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis. These players and a few others have the ability to make a significant impact with their fielding.

5 of the safest fielders in the IPL

Some of the top run-getters in the IPL are also on the list of players who have taken the most number of catches. In this feature, let’s look at five players with the most catches in the history of the tournament.

#5 Virat Kohli (84)

Virat Kohli has taken some excellent catches for RCB. Pic: BCCI

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is at No. 5 on the illustrious list. He has played 207 matches so far (all of them for RCB), taking 84 catches. The maximum number of catches he has taken in an IPL match is two.

The 33-year-old, apart from being a top-class batter, is also an excellent fielder. He can field pretty much anywhere. In the powerplays, he has taken some stunning catches while standing inside the circle.

Similarly in the death overs, he has pulled off some terrific catches on and around the boundary, diving and sliding around. He has definitely been an asset for RCB on the field, with his catching backing his enthusiasm.

#4 Rohit Sharma (90)

Rohit Sharma is a safe fielder. Pic: BCCI

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is at No. 4 on the list. He has played 213 IPL matches (he represented the now defunct Deccan Chargers in the initial years before joining MI), taking a total of 90 catches. The maximum number of catches Rohit has taken in an innings is three.

Unlike Kohli, Rohit does not look spectacular on the field. In fact, just like his batting, he gives the impression of being somewhat laidback. He is without a doubt one of the safest fielders in the business and makes tough catches look easy.

Rohit is a very good judge of the cricket ball, whether he is batting or fielding. He anticipates the stroke coming off the batter’s willow in an adept manner, which is why he is able to make difficult catches seem simple.

#3 AB de Villiers (90)

AB de Villiers holds on to a catch. Pic: BCCI

It is no surprise that South African legend AB de Villiers is also on this famed list. The 360-degree batter, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game last year, played 184 IPL matches, taking a total of 90 catches. De Villiers represented Delhi Daredevils in his initial seasons but once he shifted to RCB, he became an indispensable part of the franchise.

The maximum number of catches De Villiers has taken in an innings is three. Because he was such a breathtaking batter, the former Proteas star never got enough credit for his fielding abilities, which were also top notch. De Villiers was an excellent mover on the cricket field, which is why he was able to cover a lot of ground and take tough catches.

The 38-year-old also had very good hands and knew how to maneuver them as per the pace of the ball, which is why he dropped very few catches. He also had a sharp presence of mind, which enabled him to pull off a number of catches close to the boundary rope. Not only as a batter, RCB will miss De Villiers' assured presence on the field as well.

#2 Kieron Pollard (96)

Kieron Pollard makes tough catches look simple. Pic: BCCI

West Indies’ white-ball captain Kieron Pollard is a highly underrated fielder. The fact that he has taken the second-most catches in IPL history is solid proof of his prowess as a fielder.

Having made his debut in 2010 for Mumbai Indians, Pollard has been with the franchise for the last decade. The 34-year-old has taken 96 catches in 178 matches. The maximum number of catches Pollard has taken in an innings is two.

The West Indian has big hands like a bucket and once he puts them out towards the cricket ball, they usually stick. In that sense, Pollard is an instinctive fielder, which is why he is good at taking catches off his own bowling. Apart from his monster-hitting skills and decent medium pace, Pollard’s ability in the field makes him a highly versatile cricketer.

#1 Suresh Raina (109)

Suresh Raina is regarded as one of India's finest fielders. Pic: BCCI

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina holds the record for having taken the most catches in the IPL. The left-hander, who went unsold at the mega auction, has played 205 matches in the T20 league and held 109 catches. The maximum number of catches Raina has taken in an innings is three. Apart from CSK, he also represented the Gujarat Lions (GL) when Chennai were suspended from the tournament.

From the very early days of his career, Raina was known as much for his electrifying fielding as his big-hitting. In the IPL, he took his fan following to a different level with some spectacular catches. Raina’s strength as a fielder was his anticipation. He was also so agile at his peak that he could dive and pull off catches even when it seemed the ball had gone past him.

If batters hit the ball aerially in the direction of Raina, who was mostly in the inner circle during the powerplay overs, they often had to take the long walk back to the dugout. Raina was very good with the skiers as well, since he could cover the ground quickly with his swift running. Before Jadeja joined CSK, Raina was undoubtedly the best fielder in the franchise.

Edited by Samya Majumdar