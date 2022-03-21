IPL 2022: Best 5 catches of IPL 2021

IPL 2022 will start this Saturday with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and last season's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

The league stage of the upcoming edition will take place in Mumbai and Pune. The four stadiums that will host IPL 2022 are famous for high-scoring games.

Fans should thus expect the batters to dominate the IPL 2022 season. Since the wickets are likely to favor the batters, the bowlers will expect the fielders to step up and convert even half chances to dismiss batters.

Over the years, fans have witnessed some great catches in the Indian Premier League. Ahead of IPL 2022, we will look back at the top five catches from the last season.

#1 Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia pulled off a magnificent catch on the boundary line to dismiss KL Rahul in a match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals last year. Rahul was nine runs away from a century when he played an aerial shot towards the leg side off Chetan Sakariya's bowling.

It looked like the shot would earn KL Rahul six runs, but a phenomenal effort from Tewatia ended Rahul's innings on 91.

#2 Chetan Sakariya

Generally, fast bowlers are not known to be good fielders, but the trend has changed now. Many pacers have proven themselves to be reliable fielders when it comes to catching and saving runs for their team.

Rising star of Indian cricket, Chetan Sakariya, also has good fielding skills. He pulled off a spectacular catch on his IPL debut last year against the Punjab Kings. Chris Morris bowled a delivery down the leg side to Nicholas Pooran.

The Punjab batter tried to guide it towards the fine leg boundary, but Sakariya took a blinder to send him back to the dressing room.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is considered by many to be the best fielder of the modern era. He showed off his fielding skills during IPL 2021 by taking an incredible catch to dismiss Chris Gayle when the Chennai Super Kings clashed with Punjab Kings.

The Universe Boss just tapped a ball from Deepak Chahar towards the point region. Jadeja executed a fine dive to complete one of the best catches of the season.

#4 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi won the award for the Best Catch of IPL 2021. The former India U-19 player took a stunner in the deep for the Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders last year.

Sunil Narine pulled a delivery from Arshdeep Singh towards the deep mid-wicket region. Bishnoi covered a lot of distance before executing a picture-perfect dive to dismiss Narine for a duck in that game.

#5 Kane Williamson

Executing a running catch while chasing the ball is one of the most challenging things in cricket. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson took a marvelous running catch last year to dismiss Prithvi Shaw during a match against the Delhi Capitals.

It will be interesting to see which player wins the Best Catch of the Season Award in IPL 2022.

