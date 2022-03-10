IPL 2022: 5 of Virat Kohli's best catches in IPL history

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played 207 matches, smashing 6,283 runs at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.94. Kohli has registered five hundreds and 42 half-centuries in the IPL.

The 33-year-old is the only player in the history of the T20 league to have scored over 6,000 runs so far. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is second among the all-time leading run-getters, having scored 5784 runs in 192 matches.

Kohli also holds the record for having scored the most runs in a single IPL season. During the 2016 edition, he amassed 973 runs, including four hundreds and seven fifties, in 16 games.

Virat Kohli - The super fielder

Because Kohli possesses an incredible record as a batter, people often forget that he is an excellent fielder as well. He has taken 84 catches in his IPL career. In this feature, we look at five of the RCB superstar’s best catches in the tournament.

#1 RCB vs RPS (IPL 2017)

Kohli took a great catch to send back Rahul Tripathi (31) in Match 17 of IPL 2017 between RCB and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Bengaluru.

In the ninth over of the innings bowled by left-arm spinner Pawan Negi, Tripathi made room and attempted an inside-out drive. The ball was hit hard to the left of short cover, but Kohli dived to his left and pulled off a one-handed screamer. Even Tripathi was left amazed by the effort. He hung around for a while, trying to make sense of what had transpired

RPS, however, went on to win the contest by 27 runs. Chasing 162, RCB managed only 134 for 9.

#2 RCB vs KKR (IPL 2018)

During the RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) contest in Bengaluru in IPL 2018, Kohli pulled off an excellent catch to send back KKR captain Dinesh Karthik for 23 off 10.

In the 19th over of KKR’s innings, Karthik lofted Mohammed Siraj straight down the ground, but did not get the timing right. Kohli, who positioned at long-on, sprinted full speed to his left and then put in a full-length dive to complete the catch with two hands, just before the ball was about to hit the ground.

Kohli’s brilliance in the field, however, did not impact the result of the match. Set to chase 176, KKR won by six wickets, courtesy of Chris Lynn’s unbeaten 62.

#3 RCB vs CSK (IPL 2021)

Kohli took another wonderful catch in Match 35 of IPL 2021 between RCB and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

In the ninth over of Chennai’s innings, a well-set Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) miscued an attempted drive off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli intercepted the ball brilliantly. He moved to his left from backward point, put in a full-length dive forward and completed the take.

The smart catch ended CSK's opening 71-run stand. However, Chennai went on to win the match rather comprehensively. Chasing 157, they got home in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

#4 RCB vs KRR (IPL 2019)

Kohli completed a smart juggling catch during Match 35 of IPL 2019 between RCB and KKR in Kolkata to send back Shubman Gill for 9.

In the fifth over of KKR’s innings, Gill tried to drive a yorker-length delivery from Dale Steyn through the off-side. However, the batter ended up miscuing the stroke and it went uppishly towards Kohli at mid-off. He got both hands to the ball, which was just above his head, but it slipped out. The fielder, though, gathered himself and grabbed the rebound one-handed.

It was a memorable match for Kohli as he had earlier struck 100 off 58 balls. RCB posted 213 for 4 batting first. KKR fell short by 10 runs despite Andre Russell’s blistering 25-ball 65.

#5 RCB vs PBKS (IPL 2018)

In an IPL 2018 encounter between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kohli gave another demonstration of why he is considered such a safe outfielder.

In the 18th over of Punjab’s innings, Andrew Tye (7) tried to loft a full delivery from Chris Woakes on off stump. However, all he managed to do was to toe-end the stroke towards the long-off region. Kohli moved to his left from long-on and took the catch safely in front of the fielder at long-off. The catch was extra-special for the RCB batter as his wife Anushka Sharma was seen cheering the fielding effort from the stands.

Batting first, Punjab were all-out for 155 in 19.2 overs. RCB chased down the target by six wickets courtesy of AB de Villiers’ 57 off 40 balls.

