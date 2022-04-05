IPL 2022: 6 Indian batters who have scored 50 half-centuries in T20 cricket

T20 cricket is one of the toughest formats of the game for both batters and bowlers. While bowlers are always under pressure as batters tend to play more aggressively in the shortest format of cricket, batters also have the responsibility to score big and maintain a decent strike rate.

Very few batters in the world have mastered the art of batting in T20 cricket and have managed to score 50s regularly even in this format.

On that note, we will look at the six Indian batters who have scored a half-century 50 or more times in T20 cricket.

#6 KL Rahul - 50

KL Rahul scored his maiden half-century for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul became the sixth Indian to score 50 half-centuries in T20 cricket yesterday. Rahul has played 175 games in his T20 career, scoring 5,850 runs at a strike rate of 138.

The former IPL Orange Cap winner also has four T20 centuries to his name. Many fans consider him to be currently among the top batters in the shortest format of cricket.

#5 Suresh Raina - 51

Former Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina scored his 51st T20 50 for the Chennai Super Kings last year in IPL 2021. Playing against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, Raina slammed an impressive half-century.

Despite his decent showing in IPL 2021's Indian leg last year, Raina did not receive a contract at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He has now joined the commentary panel for IPL 2022.

#4 Gautam Gambhir - 53

Gautam Gambhir is the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Gautam Gambhir was one of the most consistent openers in T20 cricket during his playing days. The left-handed batter scored 6,402 runs in 251 matches at an average of 28.96.

While Gambhir could never score a ton in T20 matches, he managed 53 scores of 50 or more. Earlier this year, Lucknow Super Giants signed him as their mentor.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - 63

Shikhar Dhawan plays for Punjab Kings team in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shikhar Dhawan owns the record for the most 50s by an Indian left-handed batter in T20 matches. Dhawan has scored 63 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

The Punjab Kings star was among the top contenders to win the Orange Cap in the last two seasons. It will be interesting to see if Dhawan can win the prize this year.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 69

Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Mumbai Indians team (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has scored 69 half-centuries in his T20 career. Sharma has batted 359 times in T20 cricket, aggregating 9,946 runs at an average of 31.87. He also has six T20 centuries to his name.

If the right-handed batter scores 54 runs in his next match, he will become the second Indian to score 10,000 T20 runs.

#1 Virat Kohli - 76 (Most 50s by an Indian in T20 cricket)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the holder of the record for the most T20 fifties by an Indian. The right-handed batter has scored 76 fifties and five hundreds in his T20 career.

Kohli is only behind David Warner and Chris Gayle on the all-time list. If Kohli returns to his old form soon, he could overtake both Warner and Gayle in no time.

