"This is a huge concern" - Aakash Chopra on Kane Williamson's underwhelming performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Kane Williamson's indifferent form is a huge concern for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022.

Williamson managed just four runs off 11 deliveries in Thursday's (May 5) encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Although Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran played fighting knocks for SRH, they lost the match by 21 runs while chasing a 208-run target.

While reflecting on the Sunrisers Hyderabad's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out Williamson's underwhelming returns in IPL 2022 thus far. He explained:

"Abhishek Sharma got out at the start but what about Kane Williamson? He is not consistent Williamson, he is looking a slightly confused Williamson. He has a strike rate of less than 100 this year, he has scored 200 runs in 10 matches and got out in this match as well, scored five-odd runs in 11 balls. He was struggling and how. This is a huge concern."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player reckons the Sunrisers Hyderabad should bat either Rahul Tripathi or Aiden Markram at the top of the order instead of Williamson. Chopra reasoned:

"Both your openers get out, you are going at five runs per over, how will it work, you are chasing 200, you have to start a little fast. I feel open with Rahul Tripathi or send Aiden Markram up the order because they are in better form."

Hassan Siddiqui @MHassan_33

Runs Strike rate

2 (7) 28.57

16 (16) 100

32 (40) 80

57 (46) 123.91

17 (16) 106.25

3 (9) 33.33

16 (17) 94.12

5 (8) 62.5

47(37) 127.03

4 (11) 36.36

#KaneWilliamson

Williamson has aggregated 199 runs at a below-par average of 22.11 in IPL 2022 thus far. More than the lack of runs from his willow, his strike rate of 96.13 at the top of the order has been a bigger concern for the franchise.

"Markram and Pooran had a partnership and both played very well" - Aakash Chopra on the other Sunrisers Hyderabad batters

Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram strung together a 60-run partnership [P/C: iplt20.com]

However, Aakash Chopra praised Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran for keeping the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the game. He observed:

"Rahul Tripathi played a few big shots in the sixth over, he was trying but the poor guy got out to Mitchell Marsh. Markram and Pooran had a partnership and both played very well."

The renowned commentator concluded by observing that the lack of batting depth also compromised the Sunrisers Hyderabad chase. Chopra elaborated:

"But when Aiden Markram got out, I felt it was over. Shashank came but who is there in the batting after him? There is no one, it is a huge tail. They got exposed a little. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran are playing very well but Kane Williamson's bat is not firing at all."

Washington Sundar's absence due to injury adversely impacted the Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting depth. Their decision to play Sean Abbott ahead of Marco Jansen further hurt them in that department.

Edited by Sai Krishna