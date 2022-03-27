“If these 2 play well, things will be brilliant” - Aakash Chopra picks 2 key batters for RCB ahead of PBKS clash in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has named Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror as the two key Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

While wicketkeeper-batter Karthik was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the mega auction, left-handed batter Lomror was earlier with the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Bangalore will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on Sunday, when the Faf du Plessis-led side take on the Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Previewing the Bangalore vs Punjab clash, Chopra opined on his YouTube channel:

“RCB look like a pretty good team. We might see Anuj Rawat opening with Faf. Du Plessis will be captaining Bangalore for the first time. In the batting, a lot will depend on Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror. If these two play well, things will be brilliant. Otherwise, (Glenn) Maxwell’s volatility might get exposed. That is going to be a concern.”

Karthik scored 223 runs in 17 games for KKR last season, while Lomror contributed 94 runs in four matches for RR.

“Everyone is eager to see how Wanindu Hasaranga performs” - Aakash Chopra on RCB spinner

Bangalore have a familiar feel in the bowling department, with both Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel being part of the squad again. According to Chopra, a lot of focus will be on Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sharing his views on the franchise’s bowling attack, the 44-year-old said:

“In the bowling, the focus will be on Harshal-Siraj again. Everyone is eager to see how Wanindu Hasaranga performs. Shahbaz (Ahmed) and Karn (Sharma) - that’s the kind of line-up they will put together. Luckily, they do not have too many issues with regards to unavailability of players.”

Shifting focus to the Punjab Kings, Chopra urged the franchise to include pacer Sandeep Sharma in their playing XI. He stated:

“Punjab must play Sandeep Sharma against RCB. Sandeep vs Kohli, Sandeep vs Faf - we have seen him trouble these batters. So throw in Sandeep. With Arshdeep (Singh) and Rahul Chahar, the bowling looks decent. Livingstone can also bowl at bit.”

Sharma has dismissed former Bangalore skipper Kohli a record seven times in the IPL.

Edited by Samya Majumdar