“You can only get out on bouncers if you try and hit them” - Aakash Chopra shares suggestion for KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer would do well to leave the short balls alone as they have been troubling him in IPL 2022. Chopra pointed out that as bowlers are allowed just one bouncer per over in T20s, Shreyas can try and score off the other deliveries.

The KKR captain looked uncomfortable against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the pacers bowled a few quick bouncers at him. He was eventually bowled by a yorker from Umran Malik. The right-handed batter was caught off-guard as he seemed to be expecting another short one.

Shreyas’ batting will be under the scanner when KKR take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (18 April). Previewing the match, Chopra had words of advice for Shreyas. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“Shreyas Iyer has been batting well, but he has been unsettled by bouncers. And I am not talking only about Umran Malik, even against Marco Jansen’s short deliveries, he looked uncomfortable. That is something that doesn’t suit a player of his stature.”

The 44-year-old added about the Kolkata skipper’s short-ball woes:

“You can only get out on bouncers if you try and hit them. He can leave it alone as bowlers can only bowl one bouncer. This has been an issue though. Shreyas needs to lead by example.”

The Kolkata skipper has scored 151 runs in six IPL 2022 matches at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 139.81. He has crossed the half-century mark once.

“Whether Finch will score runs is always a bit of a question mark” - Aakash Chopra unsure about KKR’s opening combination

With Ajinkya Rahane struggling for runs, Kolkata gave Aaron Finch a chance against SRH. Although the Australian failed in that game, managing just seven off five balls, he is likely to get a few more opportunities.

According to Chopra, the Aussie limited-overs skipper might not find the going easy in IPL 2022 and opined:

“Aaron Finch played the last match, so he is likely to play this game as well. But whether Finch will score runs is always a bit of a question mark. He is being troubled by the incoming deliveries. He is trying to counter the same by running down the wicket. But, if Boult is available for Rajasthan, I feel he will find it very difficult.”

The 44-year-old also pointed out that Venkatesh Iyer has not lived up to expectations this season, saying:

“Venkatesh Iyer has only played one good knock so far in this IPL season. It’s not working out well.”

The 27-year-old left-handed batter has managed only 103 runs in six games at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 104.04. His best of 50* came off 41 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

