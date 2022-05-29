"He has not lived up to the confidence shown in him" - Aakash Chopra wants Gujarat Titans to drop Matthew Wade for IPL 2022 final

Aakash Chopra wants the Gujarat Titans (GT) to leave out Matthew Wade from their playing XI for their IPL 2022 final clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Wade has had an indifferent IPL, having managed just 149 runs at a lowly average of 16.55 in the nine games he has played. However, he did score 35 runs in Titans' Qualifier 1 win against the Royals and is likely to be persisted with for the title decider.

While previewing the RR-GT clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra suggested a couple of changes the Gujarat Titans should make. He reasoned:

"Personally, I would like a change, bring Lockie (Ferguson) for Wade and Sai Sudharsan for Sai Kishore. Matthew Wade is Australia's World Cup-winning player. He has not done anything good this year but if you see the last two innings, it seems the bat is hitting the ball slightly better. He has not lived up to the confidence shown in him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also wants Gujarat Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha to be wary of Trent Boult at the start of his innings. Chopra elaborated:

"Wriddhiman Saha will have to survive against the lefty at the start because as good a player as he is, Trent Boult can dismiss him. He can hit him on his pads and can get the outside edge as well, it can also be a golden duck, which has happened earlier."

Saha was dismissed for a duck in the Qualifier 1 clash between the two sides. Trent Boult had him caught by Sanju Samson behind the wickets with a peach of a delivery.

"He has to come to the party" - Aakash Chopra feels Shubman Gill has to score runs for the Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill scored 35 runs in the Qualifier 1 clash against RR [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Shubman Gill holds the key to Gujarat Titans' prospects in the IPL 2022 final. He observed:

"Shubman Gill - he has to come to the party. In my opinion, this team will not win the match if Shubman Gill does not score runs. Shubman Gill scoring runs is absolutely imperative."

The 44-year-old concluded by highlighting that the Gujarat Titans do not have any concerns either in their middle order or in the bowling department. Chopra said:

"Hardik Pandya will score runs. David Miller has been in absolutely outstanding form. Tewatia scores runs when required. There is nothing lacking in the bowling. Rashid Khan has not picked up those many wickets but is extremely economical. They have no further worries. Gujarat has got very few problems."

Alzarri Joseph proved expensive in the Qualifier 1 clash against the Royals and bowled just a couple of overs. It will be interesting to see if the Gujarat Titans persist with him or opt to go with Lockie Ferguson.

