IPL 2022 Auction: 3 all-rounders in the ₹2 crore bracket who might be sold at their base price

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is just a few days away. As such, franchises will be busy chalking out their strategy for the two big days on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. As many as 590 players will go under the hammer during the auction.

Among the 590 players who have registered their names, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. If we look at country-wise division, 370 Indian players and 220 overseas cricketers will be up for grabs at the mega auction. Among foreign nations, 47 players are from Australia, 34 from West Indies and 33 from South Africa.

48 cricketers have registered their names in the highest price bracket of ₹2 crore. Also, there are 20 players with a base price of ₹1.5 crore and 34 players with a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction: All-rounders likely to be purchased at base price

All-rounders are always in demand in the IPL. However, with a number of superstars in the ₹2 crore category, we take a look at three multidimensional players who might end up being purchased at their base price.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Pic: Getty Images

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remains one of the most versatile cricketers on the scene irrespective of the format. He has been in excellent form in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2021-22). The veteran cricketer has smashed 225 runs in eight matches for Barishal at a strike rate of 141.50. With his canny left-arm spin, he has claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of under 5.

Before that, the 34-year-old performed reasonably in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE even as Bangladesh struggled for consistency. He was particularly impressive with the ball, picking up 11 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 12. Shakib’s performance with the bat was a bit underwhelming in comparison - 131 runs at a strike rate of 109.16.

During IPL 2021, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) used him sparingly. He played in only eight games and his left-arm spin was mostly used to cut down the runs in the powerplay. Shakib could not make much of an impression, ending with four scalps at an economy rate of 7.19. He struggled with the willow as well in the opportunities that he got. No doubt the all-rounder remains a valuable asset, but franchises might not be willing to splurge on him.

#2 Dwayne Bravo

Former CSK star Dwayne Bravo. Pic: Getty Images

Former West Indian captain Dwayne Bravo was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outfit that lifted their fourth IPL title under MS Dhoni in 2021. Bravo played his part with bat and ball in some games, but there was clear indication that he was well past his prime. The 38-year-old got a few of his slower balls horribly wrong.

The all-rounder claimed 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.81 during IPL 2021. He chipped in with a couple of handy cameos with the bat. Bravo, however, announced his retirement from international cricket during the course of a forgettable T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. There were question marks over whether he would be part of the IPL 2022 auction.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL CSK fans, if you get to pick any one of these players to play for your team in IPL 2022, who would it be? 🤔 #IPL 2022 #ChennaiSuperKings CSK fans, if you get to pick any one of these players to play for your team in IPL 2022, who would it be? 🤔#IPL #IPL2022 #ChennaiSuperKings https://t.co/lys1tL7H5R

Like Shakib, Bravo too has been highly impressive for Barishal in the BPL 2021-22. The medium-pacer has claimed 14 wickets in seven games although his economy rate has been on the higher side - 8.66. With the bat, he has smashed 102 runs at a strike rate of 147.82. IPL franchises are unlikely to read too much in Bravo’s BPL performances, though.

#3 Chris Jordan

Experienced England all-rounder Chris Jordan. Pic: Getty Images

A T20 specialist, Chris Jordan has been among England’s most effective pacers in the format in recent years. His record speaks for itself - 80 wickets in 75 matches at a strike rate of 19.4. In fact, he is England’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format after Adil Rashid (81 scalps). Apart from being a smart operator with the ball, Jordan also has the ability to play game-changing cameos with the bat.

However, the 33-year-old’s effectiveness seems to be on the wane. He had a mixed T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, during which he was taken apart by Jimmy Neesham in the semi-final. After a couple of decent games in the away T20I series against West Indies recently, he disappointed again in the decider, conceding 52 runs in four overs.

Jordan represented the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021. He featured in only four games, in which he claimed four scalps at an economy rate of eight. In his overall career in the T20 league, the England all-rounder has 25 wickets from 24 games at an economy of 9.12.

Despite his disappointing numbers, franchises might be willing to purchase Jordan considering his versatility. But it will be a surprise if he starts a bidding war.

Edited by Sai Krishna