IPL 2022 Auction: 3 big names opting out of the marquee tournament

Some big names have opted out of the IPL 2022 Auction. Joe Root is just one of the most high-profile names to have pulled out of the marquee tournament.

As per Cricinfo's report, the English Test skipper was weighing his options to take part in the auction for only the second time, but confirmed that he would be an absentee after the Hobart Test.

"There's a lot that we need to do for this [Test] team, which deserves all of my energy. I'll keep sacrificing as much as I can because I care so much about Test cricket in our country and trying to get us to where we want to be," Root said following England's 4-0 drubbing in the Ashes.

With this, we take a look at three high-impact players who will miss having their names go under the hammer during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Ben Stokes opts out of the IPL 2022 Auction

Following in the footsteps of his Test skipper was fiery all-rounder Ben Stokes. The former Rajasthan Royals player will be a sore absentee and a massive blow for teams that were keen to acquire him during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Stokes has come up with some impressive numbers in the IPL. The all-rounder has scored 920 runs from 43 matches so far, at an average of 25.55 and a strike rate of 134.50. Stokes has notched up two fifties and two centuries in his IPL career.

#2 Chris Morris

The South African all-rounder dropped a surprise retirement note earlier this month to begin a new stint as a coach with the Titans. Chris Morris, who has been a regular fixture in the IPL, will not be available for the IPL 2022 Auction.

He played for Rajasthan in the IPL in 2021. He has scored a total of 618 runs at a strike rate of 155.27 and has picked up 95 wickets in 81 IPL games so far - a stellar record in itself. Teams will surely miss the services of the strapping all-rounder.

#3 AB de Villiers

Also Read Article Continues below

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have some gigantic, match-winning shoes to fill as they will not have AB de Villiers padding up during the games. With the world-class batter calling time on his decorated career, expect him to probably land a coaching/mentor role with Bangalore and maybe see him around the IPL 2022 Auction table.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava