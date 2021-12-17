IPL 2022 Auction: 3 England players who will be in demand 

The IPL 2022 Auction is expected to take place in the coming weeks. All IPL franchises would have kicked off their planning process for the upcoming mega auction.

Players from England have always been in demand at the IPL Auctions. One of the main reasons behind their massive demand is that England are one of the top T20 teams in the world. Their players know how to perform well in white-ball cricket, and most of them have proven themselves to be match-winners in the IPL.

On that note, here's a look at the three England cricketers who will be in demand at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has returned to the cricket field

Ben Stokes has made his comeback on the cricket field during the Ashes 2021-22. The all-rounder had taken time off from the sport for his mental well-being.

Stokes has been released by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The Royals signed him back in 2018, but Stokes could not impress much in the 31 games he played for the Jaipur-based franchise. The all-rounder scored 604 runs at an average of less than 25, besides picking up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.52.

The 30-year-old will still be in demand at the IPL 2022 Auction because he is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. Stokes is not in the best form, but he is a former IPL MVP award winner. For the record, the ambidextrous all-rounder has 2,865 runs and 86 wickets to his name in T20 cricket.

#2 Jofra Archer

Another England player released by Rajasthan Royals who will be in demand at the IPL 2022 Auction is Jofra Archer. Like Ben Stokes, Archer is a former IPL MVP award winner, having received the honor in 2020 while playing for RR.

Archer performed brilliantly for the Royals from 2018 to 2020 but missed the 2021 season because of injury. The bowling all-rounder has aggregated 195 runs and while picking up 46 wickets in 35 matches for the franchise.

Every IPL franchise should be interested in his services at the mega auction. It will be interesting to see which team signs Archer.

#3 Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills earned a massive contract worth ₹12 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2017. However, the left-arm pacer failed to justify his enormous price tag. RCB released him, and Mills has not played a single IPL match since then.

The England pacer has been in exceptional form in 2021. Mills has played 24 T20 matches, picking up 35 wickets at an economy rate of 7.36. He impressed for England during the Men's T20 World Cup, played earlier this year.

The IPL franchises would have followed him throughout the year, and it should not be a surprise if he returns to the league in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from the three names mentioned on the list, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan are some more English names who should be in demand at the mega auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee