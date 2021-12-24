IPL 2022 Auction: 3 fast bowlers SRH could target on Dale Steyn's advice

The IPL 2022 Auction is a few weeks away, and ahead of the mega auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Dale Steyn as their new fast bowling coach. Steyn played 95 IPL matches during his career, scalping 97 wickets at a strike rate of 22.43.

The former South African fast bowler was one of the best players of his time.

During his IPL career, Dale Steyn represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Deccan Chargers, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Lions. His last IPL appearance came for RCB in 2020.

Steyn skipped the IPL 2021 season due to personal reasons and worked as a cricket expert during the tournament. He was also on the commentary team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Having recently announced his retirement, Steyn has joined the SRH backroom staff as a fast bowling coach.

SRH's new pace bowling coach has played cricket across the planet with some of the best bowlers in the world. Here are the three bowlers SRH could target on Steyn's advice at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Trent Boult

Trent Boult is one of the top fast bowlers in the world right now

Many fans will remember that Trent Boult and Dale Steyn were teammates at SRH during the 2015 IPL season. Boult played eight matches for SRH in 2015 and 2016, scalping 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.59.

Steyn would have observed Boult's game closely during their time together. Boult was in red hot form that year. The left-arm fast bowler has continued in the same vein over the last few years, but the Mumbai Indians released him ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

During the previous IPL season, Steyn heaped praise on Boult's bowling against CSK. He would be keen to bring the Kiwi star back to SRH in 2022.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62 KG, Archer, Ana

I’d have paid to watch them live tonight.

Fast bowling is strong, and this competition is being dominated by these beasts! KG, Archer, AnaI’d have paid to watch them live tonight.Fast bowling is strong, and this competition is being dominated by these beasts!

During the IPL 2020 season, Dale Steyn made it clear that he is a big fan of Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Anrich Nortje. While Archer is unlikely to participate in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Nortje has been retained by the Delhi Capitals.

The only one of the three names available is Kagiso Rabada, who is Dale Steyn's compatriot as well.

Rabada is a former IPL Purple Cap winner. He knows how to perform well in subcontinental conditions. It should not be a surprise if SRH buy his services at the mega auction.

#3 Kartik Tyagi

Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62 Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction and sent a message that they will show more faith in young players going forward. One of the youngsters who could be on SRH's radar for the IPL 2022 season is Kartik Tyagi.

The rising star of Indian cricket earned Dale Steyn's attention during IPL 2021 by defending four runs off the last over against the Punjab Kings. The duo of Malik and Tyagi could set IPL 2022 on fire with their pace bowling.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar