IPL 2022 Auction: 3 finishers Rajasthan Royals must target

The lack of a quality finisher in IPL 2021 will be something the Rajasthan Royals will look to address at the IPL 2022 Auction. The side lacked firepower after their No.4 and that hampered their chances of finishing games.

This time around, they have a good amount in their purse to spend on acquiring the services of a slambang finisher.

Ahead of the all-important IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at some of the hard-hitting batters who could play pivotal roles for the side at the death.

#1 Krunal Pandya can be a major steal during the IPL 2022 Auction

Normally not the first name that enters the mind, but the elder Pandya can do more than just find the odd boundary. He's been playing the role of a bonafide finisher for Mumbai Indians with Kieron Pollard and has seen some success.

Krunal Pandya was not retained by the Mumbai Indians and heads into the IPL 2022 Auction in search of a new home. He has played 84 games for the side with 1143 runs at an average of 22.41 and a strike rate of 138.55.

#2 Mitchell Marsh

The 30-year-old Aussies, who have only featured in 21 IPL matches till date, should be a big draw at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Marsh has been making waves of late and setting the BBL on fire, racking up 342 runs at a strike rate of 147.41 with one hundred and two fifties.

Rajasthan can use an all-rounder with his abilities and will greatly benefit from acquiring him.

#3 Shahrukh Khan

He rose to fame as he helped his state win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hitting a last-ball six against Karnataka to seal victory in the final humdinger of a game.

In T20 cricket, his ability to go big from ball one makes him a huge asset for the Royals. He will be a smart acquisition for the side during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar