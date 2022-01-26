IPL 2022 auction: 3 former MI players the franchise may re-acquire

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are perhaps the most successful and exciting franchise in the IPL. With a cap of only four retentions per team, the franchise was compelled to let go of some of their star performers - whom they have nurtured from a very young age.

The fact that the IPL 2022 mega-auction might allow the franchise to build an even stronger squad means that MI could re-acquire some of their old players. The MI think-tank will give it their all to bring back as many players as they can from last season's team. In this article, we take a look at three players the franchise might buy in the upcoming auction.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan's powerful batting and wicket-keeping skills will be high in demand.

An explosive top-order batsman with the zeal to succeed at the big stage, Ishan Kishan brings a completely new dimension to any squad that he's a part of. Having played a very important role in Mumbai Indians' recent success, Kishan is sure to go for big bucks in the mega auction.

The Mumbai Indians will be desperate to re-acquire Kishan's services. Besides being a great opening partner to Rohit Sharma, the 23-year old is also a good wicket-keeping option for MI.

#2 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar's contributions have been massive for MI

Spin wizard Rahul Chahar has been wonderful for Mumbai Indians over the years. With 43 wickets in 42 IPL matches at an economy rate of 7.44, the leg-spinner is sure to garner a ton of bids from different franchises during the auction.

While Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, the Mumbai Indians will be on the lookout for a capable spinner. For this reason, the MI think-tank could try to re-acquire Chahar, even if he comes at a high price.

#1 Trent Boult

Boult has been magnificent for MI ever since he was traded in from Delhi Capitals

With the ability to swing the ball in both directions, Trent Boult has been sensational for Mumbai ever since he was traded in from the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020. Having complemented spearhead Jasprit Bumrah very well in IPL 2020 and 2021, Boult is sure to turn eyeballs during the auction.

Given that the Kiwi pacer has been important to MI's success in the recent past, the team owners will be keen to grab him at the auction. Boult has the ability to pick up wickets and keep the pressure on the opponent at all times.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar