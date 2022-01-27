IPL 2022 Auction: 3 former overseas CSK stars with ₹2 crore base price who could get decent bids

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played some brilliant cricket to win the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, which concluded in the UAE. With the triumph, they lifted their fourth title in the T20 league. Only the Mumbai Indians (MI) have won more IPL crowns - five.

CSK would ideally have loved to retain most of their star performers from the IPL 2021 edition. However, with the mega auction set to be held in February, they were forced to release most of their players. The Chennai franchise retained Ravindra Jadeja for ₹16 crore, MS Dhoni for ₹12 crore, England all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹8 crore and 2021 Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad for ₹6 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction: Former CSK players who could find takers

A few released players from the Chennai franchise have registered their names for the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru at the maximum base price of ₹2 crore. We look at three overseas former CSK cricketers who should get picked for a decent price.

#1 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis in action for CSK in the IPL. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis may be 37 but he displayed exceptional form in the IPL 2021 edition for CSK. Opening the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad, he smashed 633 runs in 16 matches at an excellent average of 45.21 and a strike rate of 138.20. He struck six fifties during the edition and was named Player of the Final for his brilliant knock of 86 from 59 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Apart from his exceptional batting performance, Du Plessis was also brilliant in the field, pulling off some wonderful catches in the deep. Despite being on the wrong side of the 30s, the South African remains one of the most agile cricketers on the T20 scene. IPL franchises who bid for him will consider this aspect for sure.

Post the IPL, Du Plessis played a few decent knocks while leading the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10. He is currently representing the Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League and will look to impress ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Irrespective, it would be a surprise if Du Plessis doesn’t get picked by any of the franchises at the auction.

#2 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir in celebration mode. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Former Proteas leg-spinner Imran Tahir will turn 43 in March this year. But he is still not done with cricket, at least not in the T20 version of the game. A few days back, Tahir grabbed headlines not for his bowling but his batting exploits. He clobbered an unbeaten 52 off 19 balls, with the aid of five sixes, in a recent Legends League Cricket clash.

The veteran leg-spinner had an impressive run the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as well, claiming 15 scalps in 10 matches for the Dambulla Giants at a strike rate of 14 and an excellent economy rate of 6. Tahir had a memorable IPL 2019 season, picking up 26 wickets in 17 games at an average of 16.57. However, he ended up playing only four matches for CSK in the subsequent two editions as the franchise couldn’t fit him into the playing XI.

Despite his age, there is more than a decent chance that Tahir will walk away with an IPL contract for the 2022 season. He remains as feisty and energetic as ever. More significantly, he can still perform the role of a match-winner with the ball.

#3 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo during the T20 World Cup 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM₹

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket during the T20 World Cup 2021. He did not have a great run in the ICC event with either bat or ball. The team as a whole put up an embarrassing performance, and the ageing warriors were never in contention as they looked to defend their title. However, Bravo has put his name up for the IPL auction at the maximum base price of ₹2 crore.

The 38-year-old did not play all the games for CSK during IPL 2021 but did a decent job in most of the matches he featured in, bringing his vast experience into play. He ended up claiming 14 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 14.42 and an economy rate of 7.81. Bravo did not have a lot to do with the bat considering Chennai’s strength in the department. But he did strike a few hefty blows and had a strike rate of 261.11.

There were matches in which Bravo’s control over his variations was not the best. He proved expensive in a couple of games as well. But the all-rounder did enough to prove his value to the franchise yet again. Bravo may be past his prime but even then, he can offer a lot with his invaluable experience and versatile skills in the T20 format.

