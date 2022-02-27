IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian PBKS players to watch out for

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have assembled a roster that makes them potential title contenders heading into IPL 2022. They didn't shy away from engaging in some mouth-watering paddle battles to acquire the players they wanted on the roster.

Punjab have sorely missed balance and depth over the last couple of seasons, but the massive amount in their purse ahead of the auction ensured they added players who would tick both the aforementioned boxes.

On that note, here's a quick look at three Indian players to keep an eye out for when the marquee tournament starts on March 26.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the players who can change the outcome of the game with his explosive batsmanship, game awareness, and penchant to play long innings.

Last season, opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals, Dhawan scored 587 runs from 16 games at an average of 39.13. He was key in setting the tone for the franchise, either while chasing or putting up a formidable total.

Dhawan is also the frontrunner to take over the PBKS captaincy. The 36-year-old has experience leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and Delhi in domestic tournaments.

#2 Rahul Chahar

A player primed to be bought back by the Mumbai Indians (MI) but landed with PBKS, Rahul Chahar's exploits in the IPL saw him make his way into the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old played 42 IPL games, picking up 43 wickets at an average of 25.98 and an economy rate of 7.45. His ability to soak up the pressure and deliver in crunch situations with the ball makes him a player to watch out for.

#3 Shahrukh Khan will look to replicate last season's success with PBKS

PBKS fended off some intense bidding from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to reacquire their finisher from last season. Shahrukh Khan was picked up for a whopping for INR 9 crore in the auction and will now play the same role he did for Punjab last season.

Shahrukh Khan made his IPL debut for Punjab last season and made a solid case for himself. The 26-year-old played 11 matches and scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 134.21. His best of 47 came off 36 balls in a game against CSK in Mumbai.

The franchise's decision to buy back the TN batter has not come as a surprise considering his brilliant form in domestic cricket over the last few months. He will be one of their Indian players to keep an eye on.

