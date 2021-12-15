IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian test bowlers who may go unsold

With players and team owners gearing up for the mega auction somewhere in the first week of January 2022, the upcoming Indian Premier League season will be nothing short of a showstopper.

All franchises have retained their picks with a maximum of four players and will now go into the mega auction to start afresh. With two new franchises based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow coming into play, this auction in particular will be something to watch out for.

However, the IPL can be a very competitive place for players who have been in the setup for a long time but have struggled with consistency. Moreover, many legendary players have often found it tough to attract franchises as the latter have a tight budget to use. Hence, franchises often tend go with youngsters due a lesser price and new outlook.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 Indian bowlers in the current test setup that may not be picked in this year's mega auction.

India Nets Session

A star in test cricket, Ishant Sharma is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game. But when it comes to the shortest format, the 33-year-old looks to have fallen short. Although Sharma was picked up by the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2021, he could take only a single wicket after playing three matches.

The right-arm pacer may be an experienced campaigner but seems to have lost his edge in T20s. Besides, he has also been ravaged by a few injuries and hence it is unlikely that teams might want to risk signing Ishant at this stage. With a host of younger options available, this auction might look tough for Ishant Sharma.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Another Test-playing bowler on the list is Ravi Ashwin. Although a powerful and sharp spin bowler in the longest format, bowling in T20s might not go down as one of his strengths.

Ashwin's age factor is also something franchises will always need to consider. In fact, that may be one of the reasons why the Delhi Capitals let him go ahead of the retention phase.

After bowling in 13 matches, the 35-year-old could pick up only 7 scalps at an economy rate of 7.41. Now that he is headed to the mega auction, there is a lower chance of him being picked up by another franchise.

#3 Umesh Yadav

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Umesh Yadav's pace attack is an ability that very few possess and is one of the reasons that has brought him so far. However, he has not been able to perform to the best of his capabilities recently and that may cost him the IPL in 2022.

When Umesh Yadav was let go by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021, he still kept a base price of 1 crore. Fortunately, he was picked up by the Delhi-based franchise but due to a calf injury couldn't play a single game in the previous season.

Now, as the right-arm pacer will go under the hammer in the upcoming auction, it might be a challenge for him to be picked up by any team. With a long list of existing pacers, incoming talent and lower prices for the franchises, Umesh Yadav might not be able to take part in the biggest T20 league in the world this year as well.

