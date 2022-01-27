IPL 2022 auction: 3 international players the Ahmedabad franchise should buy

The inclusion of two new franchises is likely to be one of the most interesting aspects of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The tournament will take on a new dimension with the addition of new teams.

One of those two teams - Ahmedabad - will look to kick start their inaugural IPL season on a high note. While naming Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their skipper, the franchise revealed they had roped in Aghani ace spinner Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

With Hardik and Rashid capped at 15 crores, Gill comes in at 7 crores. As a result, the team will go into the auction with a budget of 53 crores.

With a hard-hitting finisher, world-class spinner and a steady opener already in the ranks, Ahmedabad's team still have a lot of gaps to fill ahead of the IPL 2022. With over 50 crores in their kitty, the Ahmedabad-based team will definitely be seen making a lot of bids.

As the IPL 2022 auction approaches, we look at three international players the Ahmedabad team must target in order to build a strong squad.

#3 Shakib Al-Hasan

Shakib Al-Hasan will be in high demand in the upcoming auction

One of the best players Bangladesh has ever produced, Shakib Al Hasan will be a sought-after all-rounder during the IPL 2022 auction.

The seasoned professional has played over 10 IPL seasons and has a varied skill set. The left-arm orthodox spinner has enough experience to mount pressure in the middle overs and can bowl in the powerplay if needed.

Shakib Al Hasan can also contribute with the bat. The 34-year-old has a reputation for building an innings up and can also showcase his hitting game against pacers and spinners.

With 793 runs and 66 wickets in 71 encounters, Shakib has a solid record in the marquee tournament. The former Bangladesh skipper is also known for being a safe pair of hands in the field.

Having the World No. 2 T20I all-rounder in their ranks will only elevate the quality of the team and the Ahmedabad franchise should look to acquire him.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has been a successful bowler with the Delhi Capitals.

While the Delhi Capitals may have gone with Anrich Nortje and not retained his fellow countryman Kagiso Rabada, the express pacer will be on the priority list of many franchises this year.

The consistent South African fast-bowler was a part of the Delhi-based franchise since 2017. In his 50 matches in the cash-rich league, Rabada has taken 76 scalps with an economy of 8.20. With a wicket in every 15 balls, the Johannesburg-born quick will intimidate the opposition batters.

Wisden @WisdenCricket #OnThisDay six years ago, Kagiso Rabada, just 20 years old, finished with match figures of 13-144 in a win over England #OnThisDay six years ago, Kagiso Rabada, just 20 years old, finished with match figures of 13-144 in a win over England 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/QtTKMhNHMp

After missing the Purple Cap by just a single wicket in the IPL 2019 season, Rabada bagged the honor the following season with 30 wickets to his name. Given Rabada's agility, speed and ability to bowl with the new ball and in death overs, it would make sense for the Ahmedabad franchise to buy the highly-rated pacer during the IPL 2022 auction.

With Rabada only being 26-years old, he has a lot of cricket left in him and has the potential to be a long-term prospect. Rabada would be the perfect seamer to spearhead the Ahmedabad side.

#1 Quinton De Kock

2019 Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Another player from South Africa, Quinton De Kock, is a prominent personality in the IPL and has played eight campaigns for various franchises. The South African is one of the most exciting wicket-keeper batsmen in world cricket and will surely bag big bucks in the mega-auction.

Having been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the past, the flamboyant opener has a lot of experience in the competition

The left-handed batter, who loves to attack the bowlers right from the get-go, has played 77 IPL matches, aggregating 2256 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 130.93.

De Kock's recent exploits against India in the ODI series are proof that the 29-year-old is in a rich vein of form. A world-class keeper, a destructive opener who can also tackle spin with ease, de Kock will improve any side he walks into.

With his aggressive style, he would be the ideal foil for Gill for the Ahemdabad franchise. With the Proteas batter maturing with each game, he could play a role in Pandya and Co. having a successful maiden season in the IPL.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar