IPL 2022 Auction: 3 international seamers Kolkata Knight Riders must target

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to rebuild their pace arsenal during the IPL 2022 auction. Their IPL 2021 roster had some solid additions in Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Prasidh Krishna. However, none of these seamers were retained.

The side has three all-rounders and will look to construct a versatile and dependable pace attack. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three quicks the franchise must target.

#1 Josh Hazlewood: A must-buy for KKR at the IPL 2022 auction

The Aussie seamer is one of the international players who has seen some success in the IPL playing for the Chennai Super Kings. He could be a smart acquisition for Kolkata at the IPL 2022 auction.

Hazlewood heads into the IPL in 2022 with 12 wickets from 12 games at an economy of 7.93. With his searing pace and his ability to bowl miserly spells at the death, he could be a solid addition to the side.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

Towering Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction despite being paid a staggering INR 15 Cr for his maiden outing.

While he hasn't had a stellar tournament like most expected him to, he did play his role with nine wickets in nine games. He also tonked a few runs with the bat, giving the side a much-needed push in the final overs.

He may be only a year old in the tournament, but has shown that he is a quick-learner

#3 Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. The South African pacer picked up five wickets in three games in the recently concluded IPL season.

He was let go by CSK earlier this year. However, he managed to have a good tour against India, and that puts him on Kolkata's radar at the upcoming auction. Ngidi has played 14 games in total in the IPL and picked up 25 wickets overall.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava